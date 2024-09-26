Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Complaint to Lokayukta against Dharwad DC Divya Prabhu, 5 others over guarantee convention malpractice

    A complaint with the Lokayukta targets five officials, including Dharwad District Collector Divya Prabhu, for alleged embezzlement in guarantee schemes. RTI activist Mabusab Yaraguppi claims fraudulent documents misappropriated crores during government-organized beneficiary meetings in Dharwad district.

    Complaint to Lokayukta against Dharwad DC Divya Prabhu 5 others over guarantee convention malpractice vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 1:46 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 1:46 PM IST

    A complaint has been lodged with the Lokayukta against five officials, including Dharwad District Collector Divya Prabhu, regarding alleged malpractice related to guarantee schemes in Karnataka. The complaint, filed by RTI activist Mabusab Yaraguppi, calls for a thorough investigation into the matter.

    During a press conference, Mabusab revealed that a committee organized under the guarantee schemes convention is suspected of creating fraudulent documents to misappropriate crores of rupees. He provided evidence, stating that these documents indicate serious financial improprieties. Attached to his complaint were detailed documents supporting his claims.

     ED raids KIADB offices in Bengaluru, Dharwad over alleged fraud in land acquisition

    The controversy centres around five beneficiary meetings held in the Dharwad district, organized by the government. These meetings took place on various dates: February 3 at Hubli Railway Ground, February 5 at Karnataka College Grounds in Dharwad, February 24 at Model High School Ground in Navalgunda, March 9 in Kundagola, and March 11 in Kalaghatagi. Reports suggest that millions of rupees were spent on these events.

    Mabusab pointed out that the Congress government implemented the five guarantee schemes, as outlined in their manifesto, before assuming power. He highlighted that the district collector oversaw the meetings in Dharwad, where accounting irregularities have been discovered. This was cited as the primary reason for the complaint to the Lokayukta.

    The complaint also names Additional District Collector Geeta C.D., Hubli-Dharwad Metropolitan Corporation's Dr. Eshwara Ullagaddi, Public Works Department Executive Engineer Vijayakumar, and Mahanagara Corporation's Chief Accountant Vishwanath.

    Karnataka: 30-year-old man killed over alleged layout dispute in Dharwad

    Details regarding expenditures for the conventions show alarming figures: ₹87,93,004 was spent on breakfast, bus services, and sound systems in Nawalgunda; ₹1,37,50,133 was allocated for the conference in Dharwad; and ₹1,24,20,041 for similar services in Hubli. In total, documents indicate that ₹654,26,400 was spent on these events.

    Mabusab also pointed out discrepancies in the documentation. The dates listed on the bills do not align with the actual dates of the conventions, and the GST number for the hotel is missing from the invoices. He emphasized that public funds have been wasted and called for the Lokayukta to conduct a proper investigation to uncover the truth.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chikkamagaluru Villagers carry old woman for 3 km to hospital express discomfort over lack of facilities vkp

    Chikkamagaluru: Villagers carry elderly woman 3 km to hospital, highlight inadequate facilities

    Bengaluru sub urban railway project extension limited expansion reason vkp

    Is Bengaluru's sub-urban railway project being sidelined? Here’s what we know

    Former speaker Congress leader KB Koliwad says CM Siddaramaiah should resign MUDA land scam case vkp

    MUDA land scam: ‘CM Siddaramaiah should resign’, says former speaker, veteran Congress leader KB Koliwad

    Bengaluru murder Mukti Ranjan killed Mahalakshmi with Hexa blade stored body parts in fridge reveals probe vkp

    Bengaluru murder case: Mukti Ranjan chopped Mahalakshmi with Hacksaw blade, stored body parts in fridge; Read

    Karnataka landslide: Arjun's mortal remains likely to reach Kerala on Friday; DNA test results awaited anr

    Karnataka landslide: Arjun's mortal remains likely to reach Kerala on Friday; DNA test results awaited

    Recent Stories

    Supporting women's financial independence: How men can help NTI

    Supporting women's financial independence: How men can help

    IDF strikes 75 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon; US, France press for ceasefire with response 'expected soon' dmn

    IDF strikes 75 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon; US, France press for ceasefire with response 'expected soon'

    CM Atishi takes top spot, Arvind Kejriwal moves to 41 in Delhi Assembly's revised seating plan; check details AJR

    CM Atishi takes top spot, Arvind Kejriwal moves to 41 in Delhi Assembly's revised seating plan

    Did Gauri Khan join poll criticizing Bollywood's treatment of Triptii Dimri? See details RTM

    Did Gauri Khan join poll criticizing Bollywood’s treatment of Triptii Dimri? See details

    Chikkamagaluru Villagers carry old woman for 3 km to hospital express discomfort over lack of facilities vkp

    Chikkamagaluru: Villagers carry elderly woman 3 km to hospital, highlight inadequate facilities

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon