Complaint to Lokayukta against Dharwad DC Divya Prabhu, 5 others over guarantee convention malpractice

A complaint has been lodged with the Lokayukta against five officials, including Dharwad District Collector Divya Prabhu, regarding alleged malpractice related to guarantee schemes in Karnataka. The complaint, filed by RTI activist Mabusab Yaraguppi, calls for a thorough investigation into the matter.

During a press conference, Mabusab revealed that a committee organized under the guarantee schemes convention is suspected of creating fraudulent documents to misappropriate crores of rupees. He provided evidence, stating that these documents indicate serious financial improprieties. Attached to his complaint were detailed documents supporting his claims.



The controversy centres around five beneficiary meetings held in the Dharwad district, organized by the government. These meetings took place on various dates: February 3 at Hubli Railway Ground, February 5 at Karnataka College Grounds in Dharwad, February 24 at Model High School Ground in Navalgunda, March 9 in Kundagola, and March 11 in Kalaghatagi. Reports suggest that millions of rupees were spent on these events.

Mabusab pointed out that the Congress government implemented the five guarantee schemes, as outlined in their manifesto, before assuming power. He highlighted that the district collector oversaw the meetings in Dharwad, where accounting irregularities have been discovered. This was cited as the primary reason for the complaint to the Lokayukta.

The complaint also names Additional District Collector Geeta C.D., Hubli-Dharwad Metropolitan Corporation's Dr. Eshwara Ullagaddi, Public Works Department Executive Engineer Vijayakumar, and Mahanagara Corporation's Chief Accountant Vishwanath.



Details regarding expenditures for the conventions show alarming figures: ₹87,93,004 was spent on breakfast, bus services, and sound systems in Nawalgunda; ₹1,37,50,133 was allocated for the conference in Dharwad; and ₹1,24,20,041 for similar services in Hubli. In total, documents indicate that ₹654,26,400 was spent on these events.

Mabusab also pointed out discrepancies in the documentation. The dates listed on the bills do not align with the actual dates of the conventions, and the GST number for the hotel is missing from the invoices. He emphasized that public funds have been wasted and called for the Lokayukta to conduct a proper investigation to uncover the truth.

