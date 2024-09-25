Bengaluru: Complaint filed against woman who sparked outrage with city will become empty if 'Northies leave'

Instagram influencer Sugandha Sharma faced backlash after claiming Bengaluru would be empty without North Indians. A complaint was filed against her, leading to her termination from her job. Despite her subsequent apology video, many residents remain sceptical about her sincerity regarding the controversy.

In a controversial statement, Instagram influencer Sugandha Sharma has sparked outrage among the people of Bengaluru. Praveen Kumar Shetty from Karnataka Rakshana Vedike filed a complaint against Sharma at the RT Nagar Police Station after she made remarks suggesting that if North Indians left the city, it would be empty.

Sharma, a social media influencer posted a video where she claimed that without North Indians, Bengaluru’s popular spots like Koramangala, known for its paying guest accommodations and pubs, would be empty. Her comments, which implied that Bengaluru’s development was primarily due to North Indian contributions, did not sit well with residents, leading to a wave of criticism.



Pro-Kannada organizations quickly expressed their discontent, as Sharma's video went viral, inciting anger among locals. The hashtag #TolagroModalu, which translates to "leave first" in Kannada, began trending on social media, highlighting the outrage felt by many Kannadigas. Public figures, including actor and rapper Chandan Shetty, actresses Chaithra Achar and Anupama Gowda, as well as Bigg Boss contestants Rupesh Rajanna and Dhanraj, condemned her remarks, labelling them as divisive and disrespectful.



As the backlash intensified, Sharma faced professional repercussions. The company she worked for, Ffreedom App, allegedly terminated her employment following the uproar. Rupesh Rajanna, a pro-Kannada activist, confirmed this development after visiting the company, warning that further actions would be taken against her if she sought employment elsewhere in Bengaluru.

When the criticism on social media was at its peak, Sharma released a new video expressing her love and respect for the city. Although some individuals have accepted her apology, scepticism remains among others regarding her sincerity.

