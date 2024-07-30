Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: Bengaluru metro’s Green line service partially suspended from RV Road to Silk institute; here’s why

    Bengaluru's Green Line Metro service is suspended between RV Road and Silk Institute due to electrical faults. The disruption, starting at 5:33 PM, affects only the segment beyond RV Road. Services between Nagasandra and RV Road remain normal. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) is working to resolve the issue and advises passengers to check for updates.

    Bengaluru metro Green line service partially suspended from RV Road to Silk institute over fault in power supply vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 30, 2024, 6:19 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 30, 2024, 6:25 PM IST

    Bengaluru Metro's Green Line service is suspended between RV Road and Silk Institute due to unforeseen electrical faults affecting the power supply. The disruption began at 5:33 PM today. While operations between Nagasandra and RV Road continue as usual, commuters travelling beyond RV Road must seek alternative arrangements. 

    While metro operations between Nagasandra and RV Road are running as usual, commuters travelling beyond RV Road towards Silk Institute will experience service variations. This unexpected issue has been reported by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which has issued a press release explaining the situation.

    Bengaluru: Namma metro passengers likely to surge to 10 lakh daily after Yellow line launch by year end

    The BMRCL has indicated that the problem stems from a background electrical fault, causing significant trouble for passengers relying on this segment of the Green Line. The authority is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, but no timeline has been provided for when full service will resume.

    Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow line to open by December 2024, confirms BMRCL

    For now, passengers travelling from Nagasandra to RV Road can expect normal metro traffic, but those intending to travel further must seek alternative arrangements. The BMRCL's press release advises commuters to stay updated through official channels for real-time information and alternative travel options.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka IMD issues red alert to coast and malenadu regions Light rainfall for Bengaluru until August three vkp

    Karnataka: IMD issues 'red' alert to coast, Malenadu regions; Light rainfall for Bengaluru until August 3

    Karnataka High Court slams teacher over inappropriate photos with student, advises filing to drop charges vkp

    Karnataka HC slams teacher over inappropriate photos with student, advises filing to drop charges

    Bengaluru vegetable vendor alleges Rs Twenty lakh fraud with white paper notes whitefield police launch probe vkp

    Bengaluru vegetable vendor alleges Rs 20 lakh fraud with white paper in Rs 500 notes, FIR filed in Whitefield

    Massive landslide on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH 75 on Shiradi Ghat, rescue ops underway vkp

    Massive landslide on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH 75 on Shiradi Ghat, 100s of vehicles stuck in traffic jam

    Shock for Beer lovers in Karnataka Government increases price marking fifth rise in seventeen months vkp

    Shock for Beer lovers in Karnataka: Govt increases price by Rs 10-20, marking 5th rise in 17 months

    Recent Stories

    Indian Army intensifies rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad: See PICS AJR

    Indian Army intensifies rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad: See PICS

    Wayanad landslide explainer: Why Kerala faces disasters every monsoon vkp

    Wayanad landslide explainer: Why Kerala faces disasters every monsoon

    Times when Esha Gupta showed how to pull off HOT bikini looks, see pictures RKK

    Times when Esha Gupta showed how to pull off HOT bikini looks, see pictures

    Kedarnath to Darjeeling, five worst landslides in India's history AJR

    Kedarnath to Darjeeling, five worst landslides in India's history

    Samay aa gaya hai India Neeraj Chopra arrives for Paris Olympics 2024 in style, sends inspiring message snt

    'Samay aa gaya hai India': Neeraj Chopra arrives for Paris Olympics 2024 in style, sends inspiring message

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon