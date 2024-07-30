BREAKING: Bengaluru metro’s Green line service partially suspended from RV Road to Silk institute; here’s why

Bengaluru's Green Line Metro service is suspended between RV Road and Silk Institute due to electrical faults. The disruption, starting at 5:33 PM, affects only the segment beyond RV Road. Services between Nagasandra and RV Road remain normal. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) is working to resolve the issue and advises passengers to check for updates.

Bengaluru Metro's Green Line service is suspended between RV Road and Silk Institute due to unforeseen electrical faults affecting the power supply. The disruption began at 5:33 PM today. While operations between Nagasandra and RV Road continue as usual, commuters travelling beyond RV Road must seek alternative arrangements.

While metro operations between Nagasandra and RV Road are running as usual, commuters travelling beyond RV Road towards Silk Institute will experience service variations. This unexpected issue has been reported by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which has issued a press release explaining the situation.



The BMRCL has indicated that the problem stems from a background electrical fault, causing significant trouble for passengers relying on this segment of the Green Line. The authority is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, but no timeline has been provided for when full service will resume.



For now, passengers travelling from Nagasandra to RV Road can expect normal metro traffic, but those intending to travel further must seek alternative arrangements. The BMRCL's press release advises commuters to stay updated through official channels for real-time information and alternative travel options.

