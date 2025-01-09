Cold wave to strike Bengaluru? IMD warns temperature likely to drop to 10-12°C in coming days

IMD warns Bengaluru residents of a cold wave, with temperatures expected to drop to 10-12°C in the coming days. The city’s AQI is moderate, and health experts advise precautions. Residents should dress warmly, maintain a healthy diet, and stay informed about the weather conditions.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for Bengaluru residents to prepare for a significant dip in temperatures in the coming days. A cold wave from North India is expected to bring temperatures down to a chilly 10-12°C, marking one of the coldest winters in recent years.

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures in the city are expected to hover between 27°C and 29°C, while minimum temperatures will range from 15°C to 18°C from Tuesday to Friday. As the cold sets in, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has also been recorded at 158, which falls under the moderate category. The IMD has advised sensitive groups such as children and individuals with respiratory issues to limit outdoor activities due to the moderate air pollution levels that could potentially impact health.



The temperature drop comes as a result of an unusual replenishment of local water bodies, including lakes, rivers, and dams, following higher-than-usual rainfall this year. These bodies of water are cooling the surrounding air, which is contributing to the current cold wave. Residents are already feeling the drop in temperatures, with further declines expected in the coming days.



With the colder temperatures, health experts are cautioning residents about the potential rise in cold-related illnesses. Precautionary measures, including dressing warmly, especially during the early mornings and evenings when temperatures are at their lowest, have been recommended. It is also important for individuals to maintain a nutritious diet, stay hydrated, and ensure vulnerable family members are taken care of during this cold spell.

As Bengaluru braces for a winter unlike in previous years, experts are urging residents to stay informed about the weather and air quality.

