Cold wave to strike Bengaluru? IMD warns temperature likely to drop to 10-12°C in coming days

IMD warns Bengaluru residents of a cold wave, with temperatures expected to drop to 10-12°C in the coming days. The city’s AQI is moderate, and health experts advise precautions. Residents should dress warmly, maintain a healthy diet, and stay informed about the weather conditions.

Cold wave to strike Bengaluru? IMD warns temperature likely to drop to 10 to 12 degrees in coming days vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 10:17 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 10:18 AM IST

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for Bengaluru residents to prepare for a significant dip in temperatures in the coming days. A cold wave from North India is expected to bring temperatures down to a chilly 10-12°C, marking one of the coldest winters in recent years.

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures in the city are expected to hover between 27°C and 29°C, while minimum temperatures will range from 15°C to 18°C from Tuesday to Friday. As the cold sets in, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has also been recorded at 158, which falls under the moderate category. The IMD has advised sensitive groups such as children and individuals with respiratory issues to limit outdoor activities due to the moderate air pollution levels that could potentially impact health.

Bengaluru woman chased by trio on bike in Koramangala at night, disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

The temperature drop comes as a result of an unusual replenishment of local water bodies, including lakes, rivers, and dams, following higher-than-usual rainfall this year. These bodies of water are cooling the surrounding air, which is contributing to the current cold wave. Residents are already feeling the drop in temperatures, with further declines expected in the coming days.

India's first driverless metro train to arrive in Bengaluru in 15 days from Kolkata

With the colder temperatures, health experts are cautioning residents about the potential rise in cold-related illnesses. Precautionary measures, including dressing warmly, especially during the early mornings and evenings when temperatures are at their lowest, have been recommended. It is also important for individuals to maintain a nutritious diet, stay hydrated, and ensure vulnerable family members are taken care of during this cold spell.

As Bengaluru braces for a winter unlike in previous years, experts are urging residents to stay informed about the weather and air quality. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man kills wife, daughter & niece, goes to cops with blood-stained machete, surrenders vkp

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man kills wife, daughter & niece, goes to cops with blood-stained machete, surrenders

Who were the six Naxalites who surrendered before Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah? vkp

Who were the six Naxalites who surrendered before Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah?

Only 2 buses, 1 ambulance allowed for late-night travel in Bandipur, says Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre vkp

Only 2 buses, 1 ambulance allowed for late-night travel in Bandipur, says Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre

Karnataka: 2912 kms of fireline to be made in Bandipur to prevent forest fires vkp

Karnataka: 2912 kms of fireline to be made in Bandipur to prevent forest fires

Bengaluru woman chased by trio on bike in Koramangala at night, disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) vkp

Bengaluru woman chased by trio on bike in Koramangala at night, disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Maha Kumbh 2025: How Aghoris perform shamshan sadhana- Interesting facts NTI

Maha Kumbh 2025: How Aghoris perform shamshan sadhana-Interesting fact

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man kills wife, daughter & niece, goes to cops with blood-stained machete, surrenders vkp

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man kills wife, daughter & niece, goes to cops with blood-stained machete, surrenders

Jio missed call scam exposed! What is it? How to stay safe? gcw

Jio missed call scam exposed! What is it? How to stay safe?

Dhirubhai Ambani International School Menu Star Kids Diet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shahrukh Khan Children

Dhirubhai Ambani School's FOOD Menu: What star kids eat in school

GOAT, Vettaiyaan to Amaran: 12 Pongal special movies to be aired on Sun TV, Vijay TV and Zee Tamil NTI

GOAT, Vettaiyaan to Amaran: 12 Pongal special movies to be aired on Sun TV, Vijay TV and Zee Tamil

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon