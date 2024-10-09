Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Siddaramaiah will remain as our CM': Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi

    Karnataka's Public Works Minister, Satish Jarkihol, confirmed that Siddaramaiah will remain Chief Minister, dismissing speculation about leadership changes. He stated that no internal discussions regarding a power shift have occurred and emphasized his commitment to working with Siddaramaiah during the Dussehra celebrations in Mysore.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 2:15 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 2:15 PM IST

    Karnataka's Public Works Minister, Satish Jarkihol, asserted that Siddaramaiah will continue to serve as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. While Jarkihol refrained from confirming the duration of Siddaramaiah’s term, whether it will be five years or three, he emphasized that there is no question of a change in leadership. 

    Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Jarkihol stated, “I will work with Siddaramaiah as a minister. The issue of changing the Chief Minister has not come up, and no discussions regarding this have taken place.” He pointed out that any speculation regarding a leadership change appears to stem from opposition parties and the media rather than internal discussions within their party.

    'Teach skills in govt colleges': Actress Pooja Gandhi urges for Rural Skill Development programs

    Jarkihol further noted that when the topic of the Chief Minister arises, opposition leaders often refer to their party members in a complimentary manner, but he reassured that there have been no significant developments or discussions within the party regarding a leadership change. “It’s common for supporters to celebrate their leader as the next Chief Minister, but I want to clarify that no changes are on the horizon,” he added.

    When asked about the role of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in this context, Jarkihol stated, “I cannot speak on behalf of others. Politicians come together to discuss politics regularly, but there is nothing extraordinary about it.” He also dismissed the significance of visits to Mysore, asserting that his day will be dedicated to enjoying the Dussehra festivities.

