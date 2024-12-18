Govt favours Bengaluru again: Swift city, KWIN city announced; North Karnataka left with empty promises

The Karnataka government continues prioritizing Bengaluru with projects like KWIN City, Swift City, and international cricket stadiums in Mysore and Tumkur. Meanwhile, North Karnataka remains ignored, sparking criticism over development imbalance. Citizens urge attention to cities like Hubballi-Dharwad and Belgaum for equitable progress.

Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 10:57 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

The Karnataka government appears to be focusing heavily on Bengaluru and its surrounding regions, showering the area with ambitious development projects, while North Karnataka remains neglected. Recently, the government announced the creation of Swift City in Bengaluru, adding to a series of high-profile projects, including KWIN City and international-level cricket stadiums in Mysore and Tumkur. Meanwhile, Hubballi-Dharwad and other cities in North Karnataka have been left with nothing but empty promises.  

Bengaluru and its outskirts have been at the centre of Karnataka's development agenda. A few months ago, KWIN City, officially called the Knowledge, Wellbeing, and Innovation City (KWIN City), was announced to cater to the future needs of the state. This city, which will be located between Dabaspet and Doddaballapur, aims to implement the concept of "smart living" by integrating technology into everyday life. It promises to enhance sustainability, efficiency, and convenience across homes, workplaces, and urban areas.  

The first week of December saw the launch of construction work on two international-standard cricket stadiums—one in Mysore and the other in Tumkur. Tumkur's stadium, with a budget of ₹150 crore, is expected to be state-of-the-art. Simultaneously, work on a modern stadium has commenced in Mysore. These projects are expected to boost tourism and create job opportunities in their respective regions.  

North Karnataka left behind

While Bengaluru is witnessing this flurry of development, North Karnataka has been sidelined once again. No major projects have been announced for the region, and there is little indication of any such plans being discussed at the government level. This neglect has further deepened the divide between the development of Bengaluru and the rest of Karnataka.  

Minister M.B. Patil, who hails from North Karnataka, recently spoke of making Karnataka a "Silicon State." However, his focus has remained primarily on Bengaluru-centric projects like KWIN City and Swift City. The lack of attention to Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, and other parts of North Karnataka has raised concerns about the state's commitment to balanced development.  

Under KWIN City's Knowledge District initiative, the state aims to attract 500 top foreign educational institutions, which could create lakhs of jobs. The Health and Research District under the same project is also expected to generate significant employment opportunities. In stark contrast, no similar job-creating projects have been proposed for North Karnataka.  

Building an international-standard stadium or other major projects in Hubballi-Dharwad or Belgaum could attract tourists, boost local trade, and introduce the region to visitors from across the country. Such initiatives would not only support tourism but also foster economic growth in the surrounding districts.  

While Bengaluru's transformation into an IT-BT hub has been remarkable, it is essential to consider the long-term implications of focusing all development efforts on one region. The imbalance in Karnataka's development needs urgent attention.  

The people of North Karnataka are urging the government and Minister M.B. Patil to shift focus to their cities and formulate comprehensive plans for their growth. Cities like Hubballi-Dharwad and Belgaum deserve their share of development projects to ensure a more equitable distribution of resources across the state.  

