Bengaluru: CCB police name Telugu actress Hema in 1086-page chargesheet in E-city rave party case

The Bengaluru Crime Branch has filed a 1086-page chargesheet detailing drug use at a rave party on May 19 at GM Farm House. Among 200 attendees, 79, including actress Hema, consumed drugs. Key distributors have been arrested, and substances were seized.

The Bengaluru Crime Branch (CCB) police have submitted a detailed 1086-page chargesheet to the 8th Additional Court in Bengaluru Rural District. This extensive document reveals the illicit activities that occurred during the rave party held at a private farmhouse near Electronic City on May 19.

The event, which took place at GM Farm House, saw the participation of over 200 people, including notable Telugu actress Hema. The CCB's investigation revealed that 79 individuals, including Hema, were found to have consumed drugs during the party. The chargesheet details the use of various substances, including Hydroganja, MDMA, and cocaine.



CCB police arrest Telugu actress Hema for alleged drug involvement at Bengaluru rave party

Authorities have identified Vasu, Randhir Babu, and Muhammad Abubakar Siddiqui as key figures in the drug distribution at the event. These individuals have been arrested for their involvement in supplying narcotics. Additionally, 82 attendees who did not use drugs have been categorized as witnesses in the case.



From cocaine-coated Rs 500 notes to MDMA, hydro cannabis: Items seized from lavish Bengaluru rave party

The CCB’s intervention led to the seizure of 45 grams of MDMA, cocaine, and other illicit substances from the venue. The party, described as a "sunset to sunrise" affair, attracted a diverse crowd of over 100 participants, including DJs, models, and tech enthusiasts. The event was organized by Vasu from Hyderabad and included attendees from both Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru.

Initially reported to the Hebbagodi police station, the case was later transferred to the CCB for further investigation.

Latest Videos