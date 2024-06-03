Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    CCB police arrest Telugu actress Hema for alleged drug involvement at Bengaluru rave party

    Telugu actress Hema has been arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police for involvement in a rave party and drug sale in Bengaluru. Despite attempts to avoid investigation, she was detained after failing to provide satisfactory answers. Following a medical examination, Hema will be presented in court tomorrow, causing shock in the film industry.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 5:53 PM IST

    Popular Telugu actress Hema has been arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in connection with a rave party bust in Electronic City, Bengaluru.

    Hema was summoned for questioning earlier today, but she failed to provide satisfactory answers during the inquiry. It has been alleged that the actress was not only involved in planning the party but also facilitated the sale of drugs at the event.

    Sources reveal that Hema attempted to divert the police investigation on multiple occasions. Despite receiving notices twice, she did not appear for the hearings. Today, she arrived at the CCB office wearing a burqa, presumably to avoid recognition.

    Following her arrest, Hema was taken to KC General Hospital for a mandatory medical examination. The CCB police have confirmed that she will be presented before the court in Anekal tomorrow morning.

    What was the incident?

    A rave party held on the outskirts of Bengaluru has sparked controversy after reports confirmed rampant drug use among the attendees. Out of the 103 people present at the event, a staggering 86 individuals were found to have consumed drugs, according to official sources.

    The revellers, comprising 73 men and 30 young women, indulged in substances like MDMA, cocaine, and hydro ganja, as confirmed by blood tests conducted post-party. Shockingly, 59 out of 73 men and 27 out of 30 young women tested positive for drug consumption, indicating widespread substance abuse during the gathering.

    Among the attendees were Telugu actress Hema and Ashi Roy, whose blood test also returned positive for drug use, further emphasising the scale of the issue at hand. The rave party, organised to celebrate Vasu's birthday under "Sunset to Sun Rise Victory," saw a turnout of approximately one hundred to one hundred and fifty people.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2024, 7:06 PM IST
