    'Byrathi Suresh is responsible for Rakesh Siddaramaiah's death', alleges Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje

    In a New Delhi press conference, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje alleged that Minister Byrathi Suresh was responsible for Rakesh Siddaramaiah's death, linking it to a property plot. Suresh dismissed the claims, accusing Karandlaje of deflecting attention from her own controversies, including the MUDA scam.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 1:31 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 1:31 PM IST

    In a recent press conference held in New Delhi, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje made explosive allegations regarding the death of Rakesh Siddaramaiah, the elder son of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Karandlaje claimed that many people believe Rakesh was murdered as part of a plot targeting Siddaramaiah’s property. 

    Karandlaje's accusations included serious claims against Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, whom she described as a threat. She stated, “People are talking about the circumstances surrounding Rakesh Siddaramaiah's death, linking it to Minister Byrathi Suresh.” According to her, this incident reflects a larger pattern of violence and criminal activity associated with Suresh. 

    MUDA land scam: ‘Let’s wait for ED probe, there’s no urgency’, says Minister Satish Jarkiholi

    During the conference, she highlighted an incident where a fire erupted at a Congress house, suggesting that Suresh was involved in similar acts of violence. “The robbers caught by the police were shot while attempting to flee. Byrathi Suresh behaves like a gangster, using the same tactics,” she declared. 

    Karandlaje questioned why Siddaramaiah would associate with someone like Suresh, comparing him to Shakuni from the Mahabharata, who conspired against the Kauravas. “Suresh aims to eliminate Siddaramaiah,” she alleged, while also calling on the Chief Minister to reconsider his alliances.

    'Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has only added fuel to political fire': K'taka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar

    In response to Karandlaje's accusations, Suresh expressed outrage, stating that she was merely trying to divert attention from her misdeeds. “If I am guilty of burning files related to the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA), then so is Shobha Karandlaje,” he retorted. He criticized her for playing "cheap politics" and claimed that her comments had disgraced the Siddaramaiah family.

    Earlier, during the MUDA scam case, Karandlaje had alleged that Byrathi Suresh had stolen documents related to the case. In retaliation, the minister accused Karandlaje of being responsible for the death of Maitra Devi, the late wife of former CM BS Yediyurappa. He also called for Shobha Karandlaje's arrest in this matter.

