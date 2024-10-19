Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MUDA land scam: ‘Let’s wait for ED probe, there’s no urgency’, says Minister Satish Jarkiholi

    Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi addressed allegations regarding the ED's MUDA land scam investigation, asserting all documents are with the government. He dismissed claims against Minister Byrathi Suresh and clarified the ED's focus is not on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging patience for the investigation.

    Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi reacts to MUDA land scam case against CM Siddaramaiah vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 7:36 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 7:36 PM IST

    In a press conference today, Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi addressed allegations surrounding the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation into the MUDA land scam. He stated that the ED is conducting a thorough inquiry and emphasized that all relevant documents are currently with the government. "If the ED requires any documents, they will reach out to us," he affirmed.

    Jarkiholi responded to H.D. Kumaraswamy’s claims regarding Minister Byrathi Suresh, who is accused of destroying files related to the case. He asserted that any such allegations must be substantiated through the ED's investigation. "Let’s wait for the ED's findings; there’s no rush," he added, urging caution until more information comes to light.

    MUDA chief K Marigowda resigns amid land allotment controversy involving CM Siddaramaiah's wife

    During the conference, Jarkiholi also addressed the pressure surrounding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's position in light of the ongoing investigation. He clarified that the ED's focus is not on the Chief Minister but rather on the MUDA. "The ED is investigating the MUDA issue, not targeting the Chief Minister. There’s no connection between the ED's actions and the CM’s potential resignation," he stated.

    Furthermore, Jarkiholi dismissed concerns regarding financial transactions in the MUDA case, asserting that they fall outside the ED's jurisdiction. He expressed hope that the Supreme Court would provide clarity on this matter.

    CM Siddaramaiah is presenting caste census to cover-up MUDA land scam: HD Kumaraswamy

    When questioned about the possibility of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigning if the CBI takes over the investigation, Jarkiholi firmly stated that there would be no reason for the CM to step down, regardless of who conducts the inquiry.

    In response to a query about a KDP meeting convened at a monastery rather than a government office, Jarkiholi downplayed the significance of the location, citing space constraints as the reason for the unusual setting.

