BJP spokesperson Pratyush Kanth slammed the Karnataka Congress government over the Janeu row, calling it minority appeasement. He alleged the incident reflects an anti-Hindu mindset within the INDI alliance and demanded accountability.

Bengaluru : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Pratyush Kanth strongly criticised the Siddaramaiah government over the incident in Karnataka, where Hindu examinees were asked to remove their 'janeu'.

BJP National Spokesperson Pratyush Kanth sharply criticized the Congress government in Karnataka over the incident where Hindu students were asked to remove their 'janeu' during an exam. Kanth stated that this highlights Congress' longstanding anti-Hindu stance, showing that the party and its alliance partners are ready to go to any extent for minority appeasement.

Kanth described the incident of forcing Hindu students to remove their 'janeu' in Karnataka as deeply unfortunate. This incident highlights an ecosystem in the country working against Hindus. He questioned how a student wearing a sacred janeu could possibly cheat in an exam.

"This exposes the anti-Hindu stance of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's police. Attacks on Hindus are not limited to Karnataka but are also occurring in states ruled by the INDI alliance, such as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Jharkhand. Congress and its alliance partners are fostering an anti-Hindu atmosphere for the sake of vote bank politics and appeasement," he said.

Kanth asserted that the incident of appeasement under the Congress government in Karnataka no longer comes as a surprise. "This is because former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, from the Congress-led UPA government, had stated that Muslims have the first right over the country's resources. Additionally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had declared in a programme, reported by an Urdu newspaper, that Congress is a party for Muslims. The face of Congress' Muslim appeasement is nothing new, but this form of appeasement is deeply troubling," the BJP leader said.

"Congress must realize that the political landscape of the country has changed. Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the focus of Indian politics has shifted towards development, and the country is progressing towards becoming a developed nation. However, in Congress and INDI alliance-ruled states, Hindus are being targeted for minority votes, which is extremely unfortunate," he added.

Notably, a student, Suchivrat Kulkarni, alleged that his entry was denied at the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) exam centre on April 17 at Sai Spoorthi PU College in Bidar because he was wearing the sacred thread (Janeu).