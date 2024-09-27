Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'BJP MLA Munirathna raped me in Vikasa Soudha, godown': BJP supporter victim says in court

    A BJP activist accused Munirathna, a former minister and current MLA, of raping her in Vikasa Soudha and blackmailing her with explicit videos of other politicians. She detailed threats and manipulation, raising serious concerns about power misuse and systemic sexual misconduct among political figures.

    BJP MLA Munirathna raped me in Vikasa Soudha and godown BJP supporter victim says in court vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 10:38 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

    A victim who identifies as a BJP activist has made serious allegations against Munirathna, a former minister and current BJP MLA from the Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency. In a detailed statement presented to the court, the victim claimed that she was raped by Munirathna both in Vikasa Soudha, the government’s development building, and in his official vehicle.

    The victim detailed her ordeal, stating that Munirathna had blackmailed her using explicit videos and photos of A. Manjunath, a former MLA from Magadi Constituency, along with some police officers. Her three-page statement was filed under CrPC 164 before the court of the 1st Additional Civil Judge and First Class Judicial Magistrate of Nelamangala Taluk.

    ‘All BJP MLAs in K’taka should get tested for HIV’: Congress MLA Ranganath’s shocking demand

    The allegations have stirred significant controversy, particularly given that the alleged incidents took place in a key state administrative building. The victim recounted her interactions with Munirathna, stating, “During COVID-19, I distributed 5,000 masks to Corporator Mamata Vasudev. After this, Munirathna contacted me and introduced himself. He began calling me every day via WhatsApp audio and video.” 

    She added that during one of these video calls, Munirathna took advantage of her privacy while she was in the shower. “He called me to come to the godown when I didn’t answer his call,” she explained. “When I arrived in April 2020, they pulled my hair, threatened me, and raped me. Two days later, the MLA blackmailed me with a video of the assault.”

    The victim also highlighted the involvement of Corporator Vasudev’s husband, who allegedly blackmailed the MLA after being recorded with another woman. “To create that video, they sent an HIV-positive woman named Radha to me. We were filmed during a private moment,” the victim stated. “This video was later shared with Munirathna’s brother Sudhakar.”

    Further detailing the extent of the blackmail, she said, “Munirathna claimed that the faces in the videos were not visible, yet he had hidden cameras set up. He then sent videos of three girls to Sudhakar to engage with Vasudev.” The victim recalled another instance where they forced her to sleep with Ganganna Navara, a local political leader while being recorded.

    Siddique anticipatory bail: Actor alleges discrepancies in complainant's claims in rape case

    The victim, who identifies as a member of the Gaudara caste, alleged that Munirathna and his associates used her caste against her, calling her "Gaudati" during the assaults. She stated, “Srinivas, another gunman of Munirathna, threatened to kill my son if I didn’t comply with his demands.”

    The situation escalated when the MLA sought to obtain an obscene video of Doctor Rohit from Gurukripa Hospital. “I had enough and refused. As a result, they sent my video to my husband and children, threatening my life,” the victim said, expressing her distress and fear for her family's safety.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Renukaswamy murder case Actor Darshan drilled by IT over alleged Rs 80 lakh payment for false confession vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan faces IT probe over alleged Rs 80 lakh payment for false confession

    Bengaluru murder case Mukti Ranjan brother alleges Mahalakshmi extorted money police to file abated chargesheet vkp

    Bengaluru murder: Mukti confesses to killing in death note, brother alleges Mahalakshmi extorted money; Read

    Karnataka withdraws general consent to CBI as BJP demands probe in MUDA land scam case AJR

    Karnataka withdraws general consent to CBI as BJP demands probe in MUDA land scam case

    Government school children to get eggs 6 days a week along with meals: Karnataka Minister HC Mahadevappa

    'Eggs to be served 6 days a week with meals for govt school children': K'taka Minister HC Mahadevappa

    MUDA land scam complainant Krishna alleges Mysore Lokayukta SP kidnapped by CM supporters vkp

    MUDA land scam complainant Krishna alleges Mysore Lokayukta SP kidnapped by CM’s supporters

    Recent Stories

    Navratri 2024: Start Date, Kalash Sthapana Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance and more

    Navratri 2024: Start Date, Kalash Sthapana Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance and more

    Saif Ali Khan lauds Rahul Gandhi, says he is 'brave and honest' politician (WATCH) RBA

    Saif Ali Khan lauds Rahul Gandhi, says he is 'brave and honest' politician (WATCH)

    SHOCKING! Yuvraj Singh reveals actress followed him despite asking her to stay away! Had to wear pink slip-ons RKK

    SHOCKING! Yuvraj Singh reveals actress followed him despite asking her to stay away! Had to wear pink slip-ons

    cricket IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1: Toss delayed due to wet outfield in Kanpur scr

    IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1: Toss delayed due to wet outfield in Kanpur

    World Tourism Day 2024: Know history, significance, theme NTI

    World Tourism Day 2024: Know history, significance, theme

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon