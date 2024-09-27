'BJP MLA Munirathna raped me in Vikasa Soudha, godown': BJP supporter victim says in court

A BJP activist accused Munirathna, a former minister and current MLA, of raping her in Vikasa Soudha and blackmailing her with explicit videos of other politicians. She detailed threats and manipulation, raising serious concerns about power misuse and systemic sexual misconduct among political figures.

A victim who identifies as a BJP activist has made serious allegations against Munirathna, a former minister and current BJP MLA from the Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency. In a detailed statement presented to the court, the victim claimed that she was raped by Munirathna both in Vikasa Soudha, the government’s development building, and in his official vehicle.

The victim detailed her ordeal, stating that Munirathna had blackmailed her using explicit videos and photos of A. Manjunath, a former MLA from Magadi Constituency, along with some police officers. Her three-page statement was filed under CrPC 164 before the court of the 1st Additional Civil Judge and First Class Judicial Magistrate of Nelamangala Taluk.



The allegations have stirred significant controversy, particularly given that the alleged incidents took place in a key state administrative building. The victim recounted her interactions with Munirathna, stating, “During COVID-19, I distributed 5,000 masks to Corporator Mamata Vasudev. After this, Munirathna contacted me and introduced himself. He began calling me every day via WhatsApp audio and video.”

She added that during one of these video calls, Munirathna took advantage of her privacy while she was in the shower. “He called me to come to the godown when I didn’t answer his call,” she explained. “When I arrived in April 2020, they pulled my hair, threatened me, and raped me. Two days later, the MLA blackmailed me with a video of the assault.”

The victim also highlighted the involvement of Corporator Vasudev’s husband, who allegedly blackmailed the MLA after being recorded with another woman. “To create that video, they sent an HIV-positive woman named Radha to me. We were filmed during a private moment,” the victim stated. “This video was later shared with Munirathna’s brother Sudhakar.”

Further detailing the extent of the blackmail, she said, “Munirathna claimed that the faces in the videos were not visible, yet he had hidden cameras set up. He then sent videos of three girls to Sudhakar to engage with Vasudev.” The victim recalled another instance where they forced her to sleep with Ganganna Navara, a local political leader while being recorded.



The victim, who identifies as a member of the Gaudara caste, alleged that Munirathna and his associates used her caste against her, calling her "Gaudati" during the assaults. She stated, “Srinivas, another gunman of Munirathna, threatened to kill my son if I didn’t comply with his demands.”

The situation escalated when the MLA sought to obtain an obscene video of Doctor Rohit from Gurukripa Hospital. “I had enough and refused. As a result, they sent my video to my husband and children, threatening my life,” the victim said, expressing her distress and fear for her family's safety.

