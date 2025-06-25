BESCOM has announced scheduled power outages in Bengaluru on June 25 and 26 due to maintenance work at key substations. Areas like Wilson Garden, Byrathi, Adugodi, and Richmond Town will face disruptions. Residents are advised to prepare.

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced scheduled power outages in several parts of the city today (June 25) and tomorrow (June 26) due to essential maintenance work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to make necessary arrangements in advance.

Where will the outage be on Wednesday (June 25)?

Power supply will be disrupted in several areas from 11 am to 4 pm on Wednesday due to urgent maintenance work at the 66/11 kV Poorvankara Palm Beach station.

Affected areas include Halahalli, Maragondanahalli, Kalkere Road, Byrathi Village, Kanakashree Layout, Vidyanagar, K.R.C. Bus Stand, Byrathi, Gubbi Cross Road, Byrathi Bande, Kylasanahalli, Poorvankara Apartments, Kalkere Road, Poornaprajna, Gavigudi, and surrounding areas.

Additionally, due to maintenance at the 66/11 kV Shobha Indraprastha station, there will be outages in:

Shobha Indraprastha Apartments, Adugodi, Salapuria Tower, Big Bazaar, Accenture, K.M.P. Godown, Nanjappa Layout, New Mico Road, Chikkalakshmi Layout, Mahalingeshwara Badavane, Bangalore Dairy, Forum, Rangadasappa Layout, Lakkasandra, Wilson Garden, Chinnayyanapalya, Chandrappa Nagar, Nyman's Administrative Block, Bande Slum, Sunnadakallu, Brindavan Slum, Lalji Nagar, Shamanna Garden, NDIR, Police Quarters, Richmond Town, Richmond Circle, Johnson Market, Naris Road, Arab Lane, Wellington Street, Curley Street, Leonard Street, and Rhenius Street.

Where will the outage be on Thursday (June 26)?

On Thursday (June 26), BESCOM will carry out maintenance at the BMTC substation, leading to power cuts from 10 am to 3 pm.

Affected areas include Wilson Garden, Hombegowda Nagar, Sampangirama Nagar, J.C. Road, Shanthinagar, BTS Road, Richmond Circle, Residency Road, Sudhamanagar, K.H. Road, Double Road, Subbaiah Circle, Siddaiah Road, Lalbagh Road, and surrounding localities.

BESCOM urges public cooperation

BESCOM officials stated that the planned outages are part of routine maintenance work essential for ensuring the safety, stability, and reliability of the city’s power infrastructure. Residents are requested to cooperate and make the necessary arrangements to minimise inconvenience during the power disruptions.