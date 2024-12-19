BESCOM notice: Power cuts in these Bengaluru areas on December 20; Check timings and details

BESCOM has announced power outages in several Bengaluru areas on December 20 from 10 AM to 5 PM due to maintenance at National College and Chandra Layout power units. Additionally, BESCOM is introducing a prepaid electricity system, allowing users to recharge for power usage like mobile recharges.

The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced scheduled power outages in various parts of the city on Friday, December 20. The disruptions will occur between 10 AM and 5 PM due to quarterly maintenance work being conducted at the National College and Chandra Layout power distribution units.

The power supply will be interrupted in multiple localities, including:

- Chamarajpet: Azad Nagar, Surveyors Street, H.B. Samaj Road, Gandhiba Jhar, Mysore Road, NT Pete, Sirsi Road, Bull Temple Road, Sajjan Rao Circle, Kim's Hospital, Market Road, Vivipura, KR Road, Vanivilasa Road, Minerva Circle, Hanumantanagar, Kanakapura Road, and South End Circle.

- Basavanagudi and Surroundings: Shankarpura, KG Nagar, DVG Road, RV Road, Jain Temple Road, B.P. Wadia Road, S. Cariappa Road, and Burugal Math Road.

- Chandra Layout and Nearby Areas: Chandra Layout Service Road, RPC Layout, Remo Layout, and Kalyana Layout.



Subbanna Garden, Vidya Layout, M.R.C.R Layout, Bapuji Layout, Vinayak Layout, G.K.W Layout, Sivananda Nagar, Mudala Palya, Anubhavnagar, Vyalikaval, Sailline Apartment, Nankarasappa Layout, Canara Bank Colony, HBS Layout, Vidyagiri Layout, Maruti Nagar, Jyothi Nagar, Suvarna Layout, and Behind Siddaganga School.

Other areas experiencing disruptions are Gangunda Nahalli Slum, Nagarbavi Circle, NGEF Layout, parts of Vinayak Layout, BDA 13th and 14th Blocks, Kengunte, Kalyan Nagar, Bhairaveshwaranagar, Adarsh Nagar, Coconut Garden Sanjeevini Nagar, and Panchsheelnagar.

In a significant move to modernize electricity usage, BESCOM is rolling out a prepaid electricity system, similar to mobile phone recharges. Under this system, consumers can recharge their accounts in advance. Once the recharge amount is used up, the power supply will automatically stop. Customers can then recharge again to restore electricity.



To enable this system, BESCOM is planning to install smart meters across the city. This initiative aims to streamline electricity management and ensure fair billing for consumers based on their usage.

As Bengaluru continues to grow as an international hub, the government is introducing innovative systems to improve civic amenities like electricity, water, and transportation. BESCOM’s prepaid model aligns with similar services already implemented by GAIL for gas supply in the city. Residents are expected to pay for utilities based on usage, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

