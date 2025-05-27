A Bengaluru woman was surprised to find her Uber driver was her office team lead, who said he drives for fun to beat boredom. The incident went viral, with social media users amused and skeptical about the quirks of Bengaluru work culture.

Bengaluru: In Bengaluru, a woman had a surprising experience during an Uber ride when she discovered her driver was actually her team lead from work. The team lead revealed that he drives for Uber in his spare time as a fun way to beat boredom.

Sharing the unusual incident on X, the woman posted a screenshot of their WhatsApp conversation, asking if this was a classic example of “peak Bengaluru”. She wrote, “Funny thing happened yk. I booked Uber and the guy who picked me up was a team lead at my office.”

When asked why he took up driving, the team lead said it was just a recreational activity to cut through the monotony of free time. “He said he does this for fun and to cut off some boredom,” the post noted.

The story quickly gained attention online, with many users finding it amusing and reflective of Bengaluru’s unique professional culture, while others expressed skepticism.

One user commented, “When I worked in the US, a CEO of a large MNC once said he worked as a server in a hotel without hesitation. In India, this would be a big deal. If this is true, he’s hard-working and will do well. Good luck.”

However, some were doubtful. “How can a team lead have so much free time?” questioned another. Another wrote, “Being stuck in traffic for hours to pass time? Sounds fishy!” while someone else added, “Some people must be really free to get bored and drive in Bangalore traffic.”

The incident highlights the unexpected and often quirky facets of Bengaluru’s work culture, sparking both laughter and curiosity online.