Arshad Warsi applauds 'Animal' says, 'Rishiji, Neetuji met because the world needed Ranbir Kapoor'

Arshad Warsi can't stop fawning about Ranbir Kapoor's latest movie 'Animal'. The actor, who saw the film on Tuesday, gave it a positive review on X (formerly Twitter) calling the Sandeep Reddy Vanga action movie "insanely fantastic." The action-thriller film which was released last Friday has shattered multiple box office records but has also sparked controversy online due to its portrayal of women and use of extreme violence.

That didn't stop Arshad from praising the film, calling it a "masterpiece" and praising Ranbir Kapoor's performance, saying there is "no boundary" to his talent.

About 'Animal'

'Animal' is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's third film, following the Telugu smash 'Arjun Reddy' and its Hindi version 'Kabir Singh'. 'Animal' has largely changed the social media discourse surrounding films, with highly polarizing reactions from both those who disliked and loved it.

The heated controversy surrounding 'Animal' appears to be benefiting the film, as it continues to write box office history daily, with collections that previously only a mighty performer like Shah Rukh Khan had managed to score with his two blockbusters, 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'.

'Animal' box office collection

The film had its greatest Monday at the box office, earning Rs 40.06 crores and achieving blockbuster status. The film's Monday collection has surpassed the Monday collections of this year's big smashes. 'Animal', stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in addition to Ranbir.