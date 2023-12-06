Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Arshad Warsi applauds 'Animal' says, 'Rishiji, Neetuji met because the world needed Ranbir Kapoor'

    Arshad Warsi termed the film a "masterpiece" and praised Ranbir Kapoor's performance, saying there is "no boundary" to his talent.

    Arshad Warsi applauds 'Animal' says, 'Rishiji, Neetuji met because the world needed Ranbir Kapoor' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 7:33 PM IST

    Arshad Warsi can't stop fawning about Ranbir Kapoor's latest movie 'Animal'. The actor, who saw the film on Tuesday, gave it a positive review on X (formerly Twitter) calling the Sandeep Reddy Vanga action movie "insanely fantastic." The action-thriller film which was released last Friday has shattered multiple box office records but has also sparked controversy online due to its portrayal of women and use of extreme violence.

    That didn't stop Arshad from praising the film, calling it a "masterpiece" and praising Ranbir Kapoor's performance, saying there is "no boundary" to his talent.

    Arshad Warshi's post

    About 'Animal'

    'Animal' is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's third film, following the Telugu smash 'Arjun Reddy' and its Hindi version 'Kabir Singh'. 'Animal' has largely changed the social media discourse surrounding films, with highly polarizing reactions from both those who disliked and loved it.

    The heated controversy surrounding 'Animal' appears to be benefiting the film, as it continues to write box office history daily, with collections that previously only a mighty performer like Shah Rukh Khan had managed to score with his two blockbusters, 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'.

    Also Read: #AskSRK session: Do you know Shah Rukh Khan has watched 'Dunki' THIS many times, terms it 'sad' film

    'Animal' box office collection

    The film had its greatest Monday at the box office, earning Rs 40.06 crores and achieving blockbuster status. The film's Monday collection has surpassed the Monday collections of this year's big smashes. 'Animal', stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in addition to Ranbir.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2023, 7:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    #AskSRK session: Do you know Shah Rukh Khan has watched 'Dunki' THIS many times, terms it 'sad' film RKK

    #AskSRK session: Do you know Shah Rukh Khan has watched 'Dunki' THIS many times, terms it 'sad' film

    'Neru' poster out: Mohanlal, Priyamani-starrer to release on THIS date RKK

    'Neru' poster out: Mohanlal, Priyamani-starrer to release on THIS date

    Teaser of Mohanlal's movie 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' is out now; Check RKN

    Teaser of Mohanlal's movie 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' is out now; Check

    Hi Nanna' actor Nani meets Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar; shares heartfelt moment - See Photos SHG

    'Hi Nanna' actor Nani meets Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar; shares heartfelt moment - See Photos

    Kantara A Legend Chapter- 1: Producer Vijay Kiragandur reveals connection with Lord Shiva, Parshuram; Read on ATG

    Kantara A Legend Chapter- 1: Producer Vijay Kiragandur reveals connection with Lord Shiva, Parshuram; Read on

    Recent Stories

    Spotted Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon; celebrities make heads turn with their style SHG

    Spotted: Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon; celebrities make heads turn with their style

    cricket Happy Birthday Klara Buhl: Rapid rise of the German midfielder osf

    Happy Birthday Klara Buhl: Rapid rise of the German midfielder

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann tells officials: Ensure govt scheme benefits percolate to genuine beneficiaries

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann tells officials: Ensure govt scheme benefits percolate to genuine beneficiaries

    #AskSRK session: Do you know Shah Rukh Khan has watched 'Dunki' THIS many times, terms it 'sad' film RKK

    #AskSRK session: Do you know Shah Rukh Khan has watched 'Dunki' THIS many times, terms it 'sad' film

    Proud moment Garba Dance enters UNESCO's list, Gujarat CM commends honor AJR

    'Proud moment': Garba Dance enters UNESCO's list, Gujarat CM commends honor

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon