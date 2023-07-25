Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Viral advertisement highlights issue men face in buses due to ‘Shakti’ scheme

    The 'Shakti' Yojana in Karnataka has encouraged women to use public transport over personal vehicles due to free bus rides. However, this has led to men facing difficulties finding seats on crowded buses. Mandovi Motors capitalized on this issue by offering a 100% loan for a new Alto car, gaining viral praise.

    Bengaluru: Viral advertisenebt highlights issue men face in buses due to 'Shakti' scheme vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 8:31 PM IST

    The ‘Shakti’ Yojana has proved fruitful for women in Karnataka, as most of the women have turned towards public transport rather than using personal vehicles. The free bus for women has proved to be tougher for men, as they often find themselves standing in the bus due to non-availability of the seats.

    A dealer has used this issue to his advantage and comes out with an advertisement for men. 'Don’t worry, you will get a 100% loan for an Alto car' is the advertisement headline, which has earned praise from netizens.

    Shakti scheme throws private bus operators off gear, Govt wakes up after bandh call

    The advertisement has currently gone viral on social media and received a lot of praise. The ad states, 'We know the issues being faced by men, where they need to stand and travel in the buses, as most KSRTC bus seats are occupied by women since they are offered free travel. Therefore, we are providing a 100% loan for a new Alto J10 car, exclusive at our shop!'

    This ad is posted by Mandovi Motors. This ad has been circulating over the Internet, highlighting the issues faced by men for the cause of the Shakti scheme.

    Dharwad: Man wears Burqa to avail ‘Shakthi’ scheme; public demand action to stop such incidents

    The Siddaramaiah government had announced free bus travel for women in their campaign before the Karnataka Vidhana Sabha elections. After their victory in the elections, they announced free bus rides for women.

    Even though 50% of the seats are reserved for men, the women can be seen availing all the seats in the bus. There have been reports of women quarrelling for the seats in the bus. This ad has been praised for its brilliant marketing strategy, innovative idea and presence of mind.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 8:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Two and three-wheelers banned on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from August 1 vkp

    Two and three-wheelers banned on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from August 1

    30 Karnataka Congress MLAs criticise their own ministers, complain to CM Siddaramaiah

    30 Karnataka Congress MLAs criticise their own ministers, complain to CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka: Man creating Instagram reel on waterfall slips (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Man creating Instagram reel on waterfall slips (WATCH)

    Mumbai-based CEO pays Rs 100 for 500 metre auto ride in Bengaluru, Twitter reacts vkp

    Mumbai-based CEO pays Rs 100 for 500 metre auto ride in Bengaluru, Twitter reacts

    Bengaluru traffic advisory: Slow moving traffic near Devarabeesanahalli flyover as metro pillar work resumes vkp

    Bengaluru traffic advisory: Slow moving traffic near Devarabeesanahalli flyover as metro pillar work resumes

    Recent Stories

    5 surprising benefits of drinking Buttermilk on your daily health vma eai

    5 surprising benefits of drinking Buttermilk on your daily health

    5 benefits of Sabudana Khichdi for your Health vma eai

    5 benefits of Sabudana Khichdi for your Health

    Cricket India to host Australia, Afghanistan and England in blockbuster 2023-24 home season osf

    India to host Australia, Afghanistan and England in blockbuster 2023-24 home season

    Reminds of a porn website Elon Musk trolled for bold 'X' logo for Twitter snt

    'Reminds of a porn website...': Elon Musk trolled for bold 'X' logo for Twitter

    Crispy Chicken to Churros: 7 delicious fried dishes you can't resist snt eai

    Crispy Chicken to Churros: 7 delicious fried dishes you can't resist

    Recent Videos

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon
    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon