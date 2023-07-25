Bengaluru: Viral advertisement highlights issue men face in buses due to ‘Shakti’ scheme

The 'Shakti' Yojana in Karnataka has encouraged women to use public transport over personal vehicles due to free bus rides. However, this has led to men facing difficulties finding seats on crowded buses. Mandovi Motors capitalized on this issue by offering a 100% loan for a new Alto car, gaining viral praise.

The 'Shakti' Yojana has proved fruitful for women in Karnataka, as most of the women have turned towards public transport rather than using personal vehicles. The free bus for women has proved to be tougher for men, as they often find themselves standing in the bus due to non-availability of the seats.

A dealer has used this issue to his advantage and comes out with an advertisement for men. 'Don’t worry, you will get a 100% loan for an Alto car' is the advertisement headline, which has earned praise from netizens.



The advertisement has currently gone viral on social media and received a lot of praise. The ad states, 'We know the issues being faced by men, where they need to stand and travel in the buses, as most KSRTC bus seats are occupied by women since they are offered free travel. Therefore, we are providing a 100% loan for a new Alto J10 car, exclusive at our shop!'

This ad is posted by Mandovi Motors. This ad has been circulating over the Internet, highlighting the issues faced by men for the cause of the Shakti scheme.



The Siddaramaiah government had announced free bus travel for women in their campaign before the Karnataka Vidhana Sabha elections. After their victory in the elections, they announced free bus rides for women.

Even though 50% of the seats are reserved for men, the women can be seen availing all the seats in the bus. There have been reports of women quarrelling for the seats in the bus. This ad has been praised for its brilliant marketing strategy, innovative idea and presence of mind.