Bengaluru: Two Nepalese security guards murdered in Yelahanka, investigation underway

Two security guards from Nepal, Vikram (21) and Toori (33), were murdered in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, after a violent altercation during a party at an abandoned chemical factory. The police arrested three suspects and are investigating the crime, reviewing CCTV footage for leads.

In a shocking incident, two security guards from Nepal were found murdered in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, late last night. The incident took place near the Bayalu Basaveshwara Temple, close to Yelahanka Newtown, at an abandoned chemical factory that had been vacant for over a year.

The victims, identified as Vikram (21) and Toori (33), were hired to look after the factory premises. According to initial reports, the two men were guarding the premises when they were attacked after having a party with some acquaintances. The security guards were reportedly partying on the site after 7 pm on Sunday when a violent altercation broke out among the group.



The altercation escalated, and the victims were brutally assaulted with an iron bar. It is believed that the assailants attacked Vikram and Toori seriously, leaving them with fatal injuries. Following the assault, the accused fled the scene.

Residents alerted the Yelahanka Newtown police, who arrived at the scene to begin their investigation. The police, along with the Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) team, are currently examining the location for further evidence.



In the course of their investigation, the police arrested three individuals who were working nearby. These three individuals have been taken into custody and are being questioned in connection with the crime. The police are also reviewing CCTV footage to identify any suspects who might have fled the scene.

At present, the Yelahanka Newtown police are continuing their investigation into the double murder. Authorities are working to uncover more details surrounding the attack and the suspects involved.

