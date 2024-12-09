BBMP plans to upgrade 227 roads in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion

BBMP plans to upgrade 227 Bengaluru roads, spanning 337 km, to ease traffic congestion. Focused on high-traffic areas, 217 km belong to outer zones, with 105 roads in central zones. The upgrades aim to enhance connectivity, attract state grants, and improve infrastructure.

Bengaluru's worsening traffic congestion has prompted the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to take significant measures. The civic body plans to upgrade 227 roads, spanning a total length of 337 kilometres, across the city to alleviate the increasing pressure on its road infrastructure.

With the city's population and vehicular density on the rise, more than 1.04 lakh vehicles have been registered, intensifying the need for better road facilities. To address this, BBMP has identified key arterial and sub-arterial roads, alongside selected ward-level roads, for urgent upgradation.



Teams comprising Executive Engineers responsible for arterial roads and Divisional Executive Engineers at the zonal level conducted extensive inspections. Based on their recommendations, 227 high-traffic roads were earmarked for improvement.

Most of the upgrades are planned in the city's outer zones, such as RR Nagar, Yelahanka, Bommanahalli, Mahadevapura, and Dasarahalli. Of the total 337 kilometres, 217 kilometres belong to these outer zones, covering 122 roads.

The central zones, including East, West, and South Bengaluru, will see upgrades for 105 roads covering 160 kilometres.

Bengaluru currently has a road network of 12,878 kilometres, including 1,344 kilometres of arterial and sub-arterial roads and 11,543 kilometres of ward roads. The planned upgrade will add 337 kilometres to the main road category, increasing the length of arterial and sub-arterial roads to 1,682 kilometres.



Upgraded roads attract larger grants from the state government compared to ward roads. These additional funds will support further road and infrastructure improvements under various special schemes. By focusing on high-traffic roads, BBMP aims to enhance connectivity and ease traffic congestion.

- East Zone: 59.26 km of roads to be upgraded, increasing the total to 417.85 km.

- West Zone: 34.73 km of roads to be upgraded, increasing the total to 168.14 km.

- South Zone: 26.20 km of roads to be upgraded, increasing the total to 244.30 km.

- RR Nagar Zone: 45.30 km of roads to be upgraded, increasing the total to 261.75 km.

- Yelahanka Zone: 50.37 km of roads to be upgraded, increasing the total to 146.51 km.

- Bommanahalli Zone: 39.33 km of roads to be upgraded, increasing the total to 174.63 km.

- Mahadevapura Zone: 58.15 km of roads to be upgraded, increasing the total to 225.10 km.

- KR Puram Zone: 10.12 km of roads to be upgraded, increasing the total to 83.18 km.

- Dasarahalli Zone: 13.30 km of roads to be upgraded, increasing the total to 60.64 km.

