BBMP plans to upgrade 227 roads in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion

BBMP plans to upgrade 227 Bengaluru roads, spanning 337 km, to ease traffic congestion. Focused on high-traffic areas, 217 km belong to outer zones, with 105 roads in central zones. The upgrades aim to enhance connectivity, attract state grants, and improve infrastructure.

BBMP plans to upgrade 227 roads in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 10:16 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

Bengaluru's worsening traffic congestion has prompted the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to take significant measures. The civic body plans to upgrade 227 roads, spanning a total length of 337 kilometres, across the city to alleviate the increasing pressure on its road infrastructure.  

With the city's population and vehicular density on the rise, more than 1.04 lakh vehicles have been registered, intensifying the need for better road facilities. To address this, BBMP has identified key arterial and sub-arterial roads, alongside selected ward-level roads, for urgent upgradation.  

Bengaluru: BBMP gears up for Hebbal to Silk board Tunnel road, seeks funds for Rs 19,000 crore project

Teams comprising Executive Engineers responsible for arterial roads and Divisional Executive Engineers at the zonal level conducted extensive inspections. Based on their recommendations, 227 high-traffic roads were earmarked for improvement.  

Most of the upgrades are planned in the city's outer zones, such as RR Nagar, Yelahanka, Bommanahalli, Mahadevapura, and Dasarahalli. Of the total 337 kilometres, 217 kilometres belong to these outer zones, covering 122 roads.  

The central zones, including East, West, and South Bengaluru, will see upgrades for 105 roads covering 160 kilometres.  

Bengaluru currently has a road network of 12,878 kilometres, including 1,344 kilometres of arterial and sub-arterial roads and 11,543 kilometres of ward roads. The planned upgrade will add 337 kilometres to the main road category, increasing the length of arterial and sub-arterial roads to 1,682 kilometres. 

Cyclone Fengal rains wreak havoc in Bengaluru; BBMP's 'no complaints received' response sparks outrage

Upgraded roads attract larger grants from the state government compared to ward roads. These additional funds will support further road and infrastructure improvements under various special schemes. By focusing on high-traffic roads, BBMP aims to enhance connectivity and ease traffic congestion.  

- East Zone: 59.26 km of roads to be upgraded, increasing the total to 417.85 km.  
- West Zone: 34.73 km of roads to be upgraded, increasing the total to 168.14 km.  
- South Zone: 26.20 km of roads to be upgraded, increasing the total to 244.30 km.  
- RR Nagar Zone: 45.30 km of roads to be upgraded, increasing the total to 261.75 km.  
- Yelahanka Zone: 50.37 km of roads to be upgraded, increasing the total to 146.51 km.  
- Bommanahalli Zone: 39.33 km of roads to be upgraded, increasing the total to 174.63 km.  
- Mahadevapura Zone: 58.15 km of roads to be upgraded, increasing the total to 225.10 km.  
- KR Puram Zone: 10.12 km of roads to be upgraded, increasing the total to 83.18 km.  
- Dasarahalli Zone: 13.30 km of roads to be upgraded, increasing the total to 60.64 km.  

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka: 14,000 trees to be cut, drilling and blasting planned in western ghats for Sharavathi project vkp

Karnataka: 14,000 trees to be cut, drilling and blasting planned in western ghats for Sharavathi project

Karnataka likely to receive rainfall next week due to Cyclone effect; check details vkp

Karnataka likely to receive rainfall next week due to Cyclone effect; check details

Bengaluru: Landlord accused of arrogance, locks Tenant out over rent dispute and unpaid electricity bill vkp

Bengaluru: Landlord accused of arrogance, locks Tenant out over rent dispute and unpaid electricity bill

Bengaluru: BBMP gears up for Hebbal to Silk board Tunnel road, seeks funds for Rs 19,000 crore project vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP gears up for Hebbal to Silk board Tunnel road, seeks funds for Rs 19,000 crore project

Bengaluru metro sets record with 9.2 lakh commuters in a single day! vkp

Bengaluru metro sets record with 9.2 lakh commuters in a single day!

Recent Stories

Diljit Dosanjh claps back at Bajrang Dal protests: 'Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi Hai..' [WATCH] NTI

Diljit Dosanjh claps back at Bajrang Dal protests: 'Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi Hai..' [Watch]

Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar's stunning wedding photos go viral on social media anr

Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar's stunning wedding photos go viral on social media [CHECK]

Syrian rebels raid Assad's palace, loot clothes Louis Vuitton trunk and luxury cars (WATCH) gcw

Syrian rebels raid Assad's palace; loot clothes, Louis Vuitton trunk and cars (WATCH)

Super Micro Stock Poised To Test $50 Resistance As Nasdaq Grants Extension: Skeptic Retail Stays On Sidelines

Super Micro Stock Poised To Test $50 Resistance As Nasdaq Grants Extension: Skeptic Retail Stays On Sidelines

Esha Deol's Mumbai luxurious bungalow revealed - Inside photos NTI

Esha Deol's Mumbai luxurious bungalow revealed – Inside photos

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon