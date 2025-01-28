Bengaluru techie's pronunciation tool for those 'shying away' from speaking Kannada wins Internet praise

Shantanu Goel, a Bengaluru-based techie, launched a Kannada learning tool aimed at helping people learn the language with ease. The tool features daily phrases, an "exam mode," and weekly summaries. Users have praised it, suggesting additional features to enhance engagement and real-life application.

A Bengaluru-based techie, Shantanu Goel, has introduced a Kannada learning tool that has received widespread appreciation from users on social media. Initially created for his personal use, the tool is now available to the public, aiming to make learning Kannada more accessible and less intimidating for people who may be shy or lack the time to take traditional language classes.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Goel shared his tool with the community, describing it as a solution for anyone looking to learn Kannada but feeling hesitant to speak the language. He asked, “Are you a Peak Bengaluru person but still shy away from speaking Kannada?” inviting people to try the tool and offer their feedback.

An exciting feature of the tool is its “exam mode,” which allows users to test their progress and track their learning journey. To make retention easier, Goel has also included a weekly email summary, which reminds users of the phrases they’ve learned, ensuring that they can keep practising and improving.

Goel’s tool has been met with a positive response from users on X, with many offering suggestions for additional features. One user recommended adding an English-to-Kannada translation feature, which would be useful in everyday conversations. Others suggested creating a Chrome extension that could suggest new words or phrases every time a user opens a new tab.

One user referred to it as a “godsend,” while another highlighted the cultural importance of learning a native language, saying, “Learning and speaking a native language helps preserve the language and its culture. This is what we call Indianness.”

One user, Lavina Mahbubani, suggested a unique idea for improving engagement with the tool. She recommended sending a new phrase or audio via WhatsApp every day, which would encourage users to build consistent learning habits. Goel responded by saying that he would explore the possibility of adding a Telegram bot for this feature, as WhatsApp API limitations and costs made it challenging.

Some users also suggested that the tool include more real-life examples, such as phrases for negotiating with shopkeepers, interacting with auto drivers, or communicating with bus conductors. Goel responded positively to this idea, stating that he would consider adding more practical scenarios in future updates.

The Kannada learning tool is more than just a language-learning aid; it’s also seen as a way to help preserve the language and its rich cultural heritage.

