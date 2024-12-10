'Ex-wife filed 9 cases...': Bengaluru techie's viral video reveals emotional struggles before suicide (WATCH)

Atul Subhash, a techie from Uttar Pradesh living in Bengaluru, died by suicide in his Marathahalli apartment. A 40-page death note revealed he faced emotional and financial distress due to legal battles and family issues, including 9 cases filed by his wife and a divorce demand.

The cause of death of Atul Subhash, a man from Uttar Pradesh who had been living in Bengaluru, has been revealed. Atul, a techie, was found dead in his apartment in Marathahalli after hanging himself. A 40-page death note, discovered at the scene, sheds light on the severe emotional and financial struggles that led to his heartbreaking decision.

Atul, who moved to Bengaluru from North India in search of work, detailed the torment he had been enduring in the letter. He spoke of the overwhelming pressure from his wife, her family, and the multiple legal cases filed against him. According to the note, Atul was deeply troubled by the 9 cases his wife had filed against him. These included charges of attempt to murder, sexual misconduct, and dowry-related issues. The ongoing legal battles had taken a toll on him both mentally and financially, forcing him to travel back and forth from Bengaluru to Uttar Pradesh for court hearings.



In the note, Atul expressed his frustration at having to spend much of 2024 in courtrooms, where he was summoned 40 times in just 12 months. He described the exhausting journey, which often involved taking multiple flights and taking time off work, spending thousands of rupees, and facing continuous stress. The weight of these legal proceedings, combined with the isolation he felt, drove Atul to the edge.

Another painful revelation in the note was Atul’s strained relationship with his wife. He shared that, despite his love for his daughter, he had not been allowed to see her for the past two years. Atul claimed that his wife had denied him the opportunity to even look at his daughter’s face since she turned four. The emotional toll of being separated from his child added to his growing sense of hopelessness.

Atul also mentioned that his wife had demanded Rs 3 crore for a divorce, further adding to his distress. The mounting pressure from his wife and her family made Atul feel trapped in a situation he couldn’t escape from.



In his final moments, Atul left behind a message, writing “Justice is Due” around his neck before taking his own life. The Marathahalli police have confirmed the incident and have informed Atul’s relatives that the post-mortem will be completed before the body is handed over.

Along with the death note, he had also shared a video message of how he went through an immense emotional struggle due to the alleged harassment by his ex-wife.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the emotional and psychological toll that family disputes and prolonged legal battles can have on an individual. As the investigation continues, it remains to be seen how the authorities will handle this deeply saddening case.

