Bengaluru: A taxi driver has been arrested in Bengaluru for stealing valuables worth ₹23 lakh from the car trunk of renowned dancer and actress Rukmini Vijayakumar. The stolen items included a Rolex watch, a Bottega wallet, diamond rings, and AirPods.

The accused, Mohammed Mastan (46), a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout, was identified through CCTV footage and apprehended by police. All stolen items have been recovered, according to Central Deputy Commissioner of Police Shekhar H Tekkannavar. The case is currently under further investigation.

Rukmini, a resident of Koramangala, had parked her car on Queen’s Road around 8am on May 11 before heading for a walk in Cubbon Park. When she returned an hour later, she discovered that several valuables were missing from the car trunk. Between 9:15 am and 9:45 am, she tracked her AirPods using her phone, which showed their location on St Mark’s Road, but she was unable to locate them. She then filed a complaint with the Cubbon Park police. They identified a taxi driver as the thief and promptly apprehended him. He has been charged with theft under Section 303(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During interrogation, Mastan confessed that he noticed the car trunk was not properly shut and saw valuable items inside. He admitted to stealing the items to make money. He claimed that he saw Rukmini park her car in front of his on Queen’s Road and observed her placing belongings in the trunk. Taking advantage of the bustling surroundings and the unlocked trunk, he stole the items once she left. He also claimed he did not realise the Rolex watch alone was worth ₹9 lakh and had planned to sell the diamond rings.

West Bengaluru Additional Commissioner Vikas Kumar has urged the public to avoid leaving valuables in unattended vehicles.