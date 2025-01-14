Bengaluru SHOCKER! 6-year-old girl raped, murdered by Nepal-origin man in Ramamurthy nagar, arrested

A 6-year-old girl was raped and murdered by a Nepal-origin man, Abhishek, in an under-construction building in Ramamurthy Nagar, Bengaluru. The accused was caught by locals and arrested. The police have registered a case and launched a probe.

First Published Jan 14, 2025, 11:49 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 11:49 AM IST

Bengaluru witnessed a horrific crime in Ramamurthy Nagar's Vinayak Layout, where a 6-year-old girl was raped and murdered in a building under construction. The heinous act has sent shockwaves across the city.

The accused, Abhishek, originally from Bihar, committed the crime and was apprehended by locals at the scene. He was immediately handed over to the police. The victim, a young girl from a family of Nepali origin, was the daughter of a security guard employed at the same construction site.

According to the police, the construction work at the site began four months ago, and the girl’s family moved to Bengaluru around the same time. The building is located in the first cross of Vinayak Layout, Hoysala Nagar. The accused had reportedly joined the site as a labourer just five days before the incident.

The gruesome crime unfolded within the under-construction building, where the girl's lifeless body was discovered. The tragic event has left the local community shaken and outraged. Residents who caught the accused ensured he was handed over to law enforcement.

A case has been registered at the Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station, and investigations are underway. The police are interrogating the accused to gather more details about the crime.

The incident highlights the vulnerability of children in such environments and the urgent need for better safety measures. 

