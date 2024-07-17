Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: South India's 1st double-decker flyover opens today at Central Silk Board junction

    Bengaluru celebrates today as South India's first double-decker flyover opens from Ragigudda Metro Station to Central Silk Board, spanning 3.36 km. Designed to ease traffic, it features a vehicular flyover at 8 meters and a metro line at 16 meters. Despite delays, it promises quicker travel times and will integrate driverless metro trains by 2025.

    Bengaluru South India first double decker flyover to open for commuters at Central Silk Board junction today vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 17, 2024, 9:26 AM IST

    Bengaluru is set to mark a significant milestone today with the inauguration of South India's first double-decker flyover, stretching from Ragigudda Metro Station to Central Silk Board over a distance of 3.36 kilometres. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will officiate the opening ceremony at 3 pm this Wednesday.

    This innovative infrastructure project, developed by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation, aims to alleviate the perennial traffic congestion along the bustling Central Silk Board route, a lifeline for the city's commuters. The double-decker design features a dedicated vehicular flyover positioned 8 meters above ground level, with the metro Yellow Line elevated further at 16 meters.

    Bengaluru’s first double-decker flyover from Ragigudda to Silk-board to open for motorists from June 15

    Expected to fully operationalize by next year, the flyover includes strategic provisions such as U-turns at three points and access to key metro stations like Jayadeva, BTM Layout, and the elevated Silk Board Junction, soon to be the highest metro station in the country.

    Construction, which commenced in 2019 with an initial completion target of 2021, faced delays pushing the inauguration back by three years. Currently, traffic will flow in one direction without signals, promising expedient travel times of 5-10 minutes across the elevated road. However, the full benefits, including the integration of driverless metro trains by year-end, await the completion of ongoing ramps and infrastructure enhancements scheduled for 2025.

    Bengaluru: BMRCL plans double-decker model for Namma Metro phase 3 expansion

    Connections:

    With daily traffic exceeding 46,000 vehicles, including 24,000 cars and heavy vehicles, the flyover promises substantial time savings and smoother transit experiences, particularly for commuters heading towards Electronic City, HSR Layout, and BTM Layout.

    The project encompasses five ramps, with ramps A, B, and C already facilitating connectivity to Ragigudda, HSR Layout, and BTM Layout. Ramp D, currently under construction, will traverse over the metro line, while Ramp E will provide a downward link from HSR Layout to BTM Layout upon completion.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2024, 9:26 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttara Kannada Hills collapse tragedy: Heartbreaking picture of Dog searching for owner among debris goes viral vkp

    Uttara Kannada hill collapse: Heartbreaking footage of pet dog searching for owner among debris goes viral

    Bengaluru man threatens Blinkit app of FIR for Hindi notification Netizens roast him to write in Kannada first vkp

    Bengaluru man threatens Blinkit app of FIR for Hindi notification, Netizens troll to write in Kannada first

    Bengaluru BMTC employee commits suicide at Shantinagar office amid allegations of harassment by superiors vkp

    Bengaluru: BMTC employee commits suicide at Shantinagar office amid allegations of harassment by superiors

    Bengaluru court rejects complaint against PM Modi over Congress will distribute wealth among muslims remark vkp

    Bengaluru court rejects complaint against PM Modi over 'Congress will distribute wealth among Muslims' remark

    Bengaluru couple seen kissing inside car on Nelamangala road, sparks public outrage WATCH vkp

    Bengaluru couple seen kissing inside car on Nelamangala road, sparks public outrage (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Chennai Gold Rate July 17, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices RKK

    Chennai Gold Rate July 17, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices

    Uttara Kannada Hills collapse tragedy: Heartbreaking picture of Dog searching for owner among debris goes viral vkp

    Uttara Kannada hill collapse: Heartbreaking footage of pet dog searching for owner among debris goes viral

    Did you know YouTuber Armaan Malik raped his 11-year-old maid? RKK

    Did you know YouTuber Armaan Malik raped his 11-year-old maid?

    Thirteen Indians three Sri Lankans missing among crew of sixteen as oil tanker capsizes of Oman coast vkp

    13 Indians, 3 Sri Lankans missing among crew of 16 as oil tanker capsizes off Oman coast

    From bicycles to digital payments: PM Modi hails 'Made in India' success story for boosting economy globally snt

    From bicycles to digital payments: PM Modi hails 'Made in India' success story for global economic boost

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon