Bengaluru: South India's 1st double-decker flyover opens today at Central Silk Board junction

Bengaluru celebrates today as South India's first double-decker flyover opens from Ragigudda Metro Station to Central Silk Board, spanning 3.36 km. Designed to ease traffic, it features a vehicular flyover at 8 meters and a metro line at 16 meters. Despite delays, it promises quicker travel times and will integrate driverless metro trains by 2025.

Bengaluru is set to mark a significant milestone today with the inauguration of South India's first double-decker flyover, stretching from Ragigudda Metro Station to Central Silk Board over a distance of 3.36 kilometres. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will officiate the opening ceremony at 3 pm this Wednesday.

This innovative infrastructure project, developed by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation, aims to alleviate the perennial traffic congestion along the bustling Central Silk Board route, a lifeline for the city's commuters. The double-decker design features a dedicated vehicular flyover positioned 8 meters above ground level, with the metro Yellow Line elevated further at 16 meters.



Expected to fully operationalize by next year, the flyover includes strategic provisions such as U-turns at three points and access to key metro stations like Jayadeva, BTM Layout, and the elevated Silk Board Junction, soon to be the highest metro station in the country.

Construction, which commenced in 2019 with an initial completion target of 2021, faced delays pushing the inauguration back by three years. Currently, traffic will flow in one direction without signals, promising expedient travel times of 5-10 minutes across the elevated road. However, the full benefits, including the integration of driverless metro trains by year-end, await the completion of ongoing ramps and infrastructure enhancements scheduled for 2025.



With daily traffic exceeding 46,000 vehicles, including 24,000 cars and heavy vehicles, the flyover promises substantial time savings and smoother transit experiences, particularly for commuters heading towards Electronic City, HSR Layout, and BTM Layout.

The project encompasses five ramps, with ramps A, B, and C already facilitating connectivity to Ragigudda, HSR Layout, and BTM Layout. Ramp D, currently under construction, will traverse over the metro line, while Ramp E will provide a downward link from HSR Layout to BTM Layout upon completion.

