    Bengaluru shocker: Husband throws acid on wife allegedly over marital dispute; check details

    In a shocking incident near Bengaluru, a husband reportedly attacked his wife with acid while she slept, leaving the community horrified. The victim, Nazia Begum, sustained burns to her face allegedly inflicted by her husband, Chand Pasha, amidst ongoing disputes. Begum escaped with minor injuries, prompting a police investigation.

    Bengaluru shocker: Husband throws acid on wife allegedly over marital dispute; check details
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 5:09 PM IST

    In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through Gaurenahalli village near Bengaluru, a husband reportedly attacked his wife with acid while she was asleep. The incident, which occurred in the late hours, has left the community reeling with disbelief and horror.

    The victim, identified as 40-year-old Nazia Begum, sustained burns to her face after her husband, Chand Pasha, allegedly poured acid on her while she slept. Pasha, who works as a motorcycle mechanic, is said to have been driven to this extreme act due to ongoing disputes with his wife.

    According to sources, the couple's relationship had been strained for some time, with frequent arguments and disagreements plaguing their household. Pasha, often turning to alcohol, would engage in heated disputes with his wife, particularly over financial matters and household responsibilities.

    On the night of the incident, Pasha, reportedly inebriated, became enraged during one of their quarrels and decided to take drastic action. Armed with a glass bottle containing a weak acid solution, he poured it onto his wife's face, allegedly in a fit of anger over her continuous nagging.

    Fortunately, Begum escaped with minor burns, as the acid used by Pasha was not highly corrosive. She was swiftly rushed to Kempegowda Hospital for treatment, where medical professionals tended to her injuries. A complaint has since been lodged with the Anekal Police Station, prompting an investigation into the matter.

