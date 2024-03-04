Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dakshina Kannada horror: Acid attack leaves 3 female students injured in Kadaba; see details

    Three female II PUC students were attacked with acid at Kadaba Government College in Dakshina Kannada district. The victims, identified as Alina CB, Archana, and Amrita, sustained serious facial injuries. The assailant, wearing a mask and hat, targeted them while they were studying on the school veranda. The victims are stable but will be transferred to Mangalore for further treatment.

    Dakshina Kannada horror: Acid attack leaves 3 female students injured in Kadaba; see details vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

    Three female students preparing for II PUC were viciously attacked by an assailant who threw acid on them at Kadaba Government College in Dakshina Kannada district. The victims belong to secondary PUC students, who sustained serious injuries to their faces.

    The attack took place on the school veranda, where the students were engrossed in their studies. According to preliminary information, the assailant, who wore a mask and hat to conceal their identity, targeted the unsuspecting students with the acid.

    The victims were rushed to Kadaba Government Hospital for immediate treatment. Despite the severity of their injuries, they are reported to be in stable condition. However, due to the extent of their injuries, they will be transferred to Mangaluru for further medical care.

    The perpetrator is believed to be a person based out of Kerala. Authorities are thoroughly investigating the incident to apprehend the culprit and bring them to justice.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 11:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supreme Court junks immunity to corrupt MPs and MLA

    BREAKING: Supreme Court junks immunity to corrupt MPs and MLA

    Delhi AAP govt to present Budget based on 'Ram Rajya' concept; What is it? AJR

    Delhi's AAP govt to present Budget based on 'Ram Rajya' concept; What is it?

    Karnataka Police receive FSL confirmation: Slogans were 'Pakistan Zindabad,' not 'Naseer Saheb Zindabad' vkp

    Karnataka Police receive FSL confirmation: Slogans were 'Pakistan Zindabad,' not 'Naseer Saheb Zindabad'

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Anil Antony to meet PC George who called him unfit for Pathanamthitta seat in Kerala anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Anil Antony to meet PC George who called him unfit for Pathanamthitta seat in Kerala

    Kerala: Actor-politician Suresh Gopi to start election campaign at Thrissur rkn

    Kerala: Actor-politician Suresh Gopi to start election campaign at Thrissur

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court junks immunity to corrupt MPs and MLA

    BREAKING: Supreme Court junks immunity to corrupt MPs and MLA

    Delhi AAP govt to present Budget based on 'Ram Rajya' concept; What is it? AJR

    Delhi's AAP govt to present Budget based on 'Ram Rajya' concept; What is it?

    Karnataka Police receive FSL confirmation: Slogans were 'Pakistan Zindabad,' not 'Naseer Saheb Zindabad' vkp

    Karnataka Police receive FSL confirmation: Slogans were 'Pakistan Zindabad,' not 'Naseer Saheb Zindabad'

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Anil Antony to meet PC George who called him unfit for Pathanamthitta seat in Kerala anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Anil Antony to meet PC George who called him unfit for Pathanamthitta seat in Kerala

    BREAKING Australia's Pat Cummins named captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2024 snt

    BREAKING: Australia's Pat Cummins named captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2024

    Recent Videos

    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon