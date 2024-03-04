Dakshina Kannada horror: Acid attack leaves 3 female students injured in Kadaba; see details

Three female II PUC students were attacked with acid at Kadaba Government College in Dakshina Kannada district. The victims, identified as Alina CB, Archana, and Amrita, sustained serious facial injuries. The assailant, wearing a mask and hat, targeted them while they were studying on the school veranda. The victims are stable but will be transferred to Mangalore for further treatment.

The victims were rushed to Kadaba Government Hospital for immediate treatment. Despite the severity of their injuries, they are reported to be in stable condition. However, due to the extent of their injuries, they will be transferred to Mangaluru for further medical care.

The perpetrator is believed to be a person based out of Kerala. Authorities are thoroughly investigating the incident to apprehend the culprit and bring them to justice.