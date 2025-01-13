Pathanamthitta Rape Case: Cops take action to repatriate accused abroad; 28 arrested so far

In Pathanamthitta, 28 individuals have been arrested in the sexual abuse case involving a Dalit girl athlete, with 29 FIRs registered. The cases span multiple police stations, including 16 under Elavumthitta and 11 under Pathanamthitta.

Pathanamthitta: In Pathanamthitta, additional arrests are expected today in the case of sexual abuse involving a Dalit girl athlete. So far, 28 individuals have been arrested, with 29 FIRs registered. Among these, 16 cases fall under the Elavumthitta Police Station's jurisdiction, while 11 are under the Pathanamthitta police station. Additional cases have been filed across various police stations in the district.

Kerala: Pathanamthitta teen accuses 62 people of sexual abuse over the years; 15 in police custody

Some of the accused are reportedly abroad, and the police are working to bring them back to India. Authorities indicated that a lookout notice might be issued to facilitate their return.

According to the victim's testimony, she was subjected to abuse by 62 individuals over five years, starting at the age of 13. Initially, five individuals accused of gang rape were arrested. After an extensive investigation, the number of arrests has now reached 28, with more suspects currently in custody.

Meanwhile, police have found that the girl was subjected to gang rape in January 2024 at the General Hospital. Many of the accused initially came into contact with the girl at the Pathanamthitta private bus stand. The investigation revealed that a man named Subin was the first to abuse her. He then introduced her to his friends, who also exploited her, according to the police.

The accused reportedly filmed explicit videos of the girl on their mobile phones and used the threat of spreading these videos to continue the abuse. Many incidents of abuse occurred in isolated locations across the district. Shockingly, even her sports trainers were involved in the exploitation, the police stated.

