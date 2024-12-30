'I didn't become a good son...': Bengaluru's Sandal Soap factory employee commits suicide over depression

Amruth Sariyur, a 28-year-old KSDL employee, was found dead in an apparent suicide at his Mahalakshmi Layout residence. A death note revealed guilt and depression. Police are investigating personal and professional factors, while his untimely demise highlights the importance of addressing mental health struggles.

Bengaluru Sandal Soap factory employee self death due to MD pressure investigation underway vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 1:38 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 2:03 PM IST

Bengaluru: A heartbreaking incident unfolded in the Mahalakshmi Layout area, where Amruth Sariyur, an employee of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), was found dead in an apparent suicide. Amruth, 28, worked as an officer in the materials department at the Sandal Soap Factory and reportedly ended his life on Saturday evening.  

The tragic incident came to light when Amruth was discovered hanging at his residence around 5:30 PM on December 28. The Mahalakshmi Layout Police rushed to the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation. A death note was recovered from his possession, in which he expressed feelings of guilt and inadequacy, stating, “I did not become a good son... I did not become a husband for my wife.” He also clarified that no one was responsible for his death.  

Amruth, who remarried in 2019, is suspected to have been battling depression, which may have led to his decision. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, including personal and professional pressures. The death note has been seized and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further analysis.  

The sudden demise of Amruth has left his family, friends, and colleagues in shock. Those who worked with him at the factory described him as a diligent and committed officer, making his death all the more difficult to comprehend.  

The Mahalakshmi Layout Police have registered a case and are exploring all possible angles. Investigators are focused on understanding if workplace stress or other factors contributed to the tragedy.  

This unfortunate incident has brought attention to the mental health struggles individuals face, emphasizing the need for timely support and intervention.  

