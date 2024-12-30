'I didn't become a good son...': Bengaluru's Sandal Soap factory employee commits suicide over depression

Amruth Sariyur, a 28-year-old KSDL employee, was found dead in an apparent suicide at his Mahalakshmi Layout residence. A death note revealed guilt and depression. Police are investigating personal and professional factors, while his untimely demise highlights the importance of addressing mental health struggles.

Bengaluru: A heartbreaking incident unfolded in the Mahalakshmi Layout area, where Amruth Sariyur, an employee of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), was found dead in an apparent suicide. Amruth, 28, worked as an officer in the materials department at the Sandal Soap Factory and reportedly ended his life on Saturday evening.

The tragic incident came to light when Amruth was discovered hanging at his residence around 5:30 PM on December 28. The Mahalakshmi Layout Police rushed to the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation. A death note was recovered from his possession, in which he expressed feelings of guilt and inadequacy, stating, “I did not become a good son... I did not become a husband for my wife.” He also clarified that no one was responsible for his death.



Mandya: 21-year-old boy commits suicide by exploding Gelatin in front of minor girlfriend's house

Amruth, who remarried in 2019, is suspected to have been battling depression, which may have led to his decision. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, including personal and professional pressures. The death note has been seized and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further analysis.

The sudden demise of Amruth has left his family, friends, and colleagues in shock. Those who worked with him at the factory described him as a diligent and committed officer, making his death all the more difficult to comprehend.



UP woman jumps in front of train after frequent fights with husband over her Instagram reel addiction, dies

The Mahalakshmi Layout Police have registered a case and are exploring all possible angles. Investigators are focused on understanding if workplace stress or other factors contributed to the tragedy.

This unfortunate incident has brought attention to the mental health struggles individuals face, emphasizing the need for timely support and intervention.

Latest Videos