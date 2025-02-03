Bengaluru rider accumulates Rs 1.6 lakh fine for violating traffic rules, Netizens call for action

A Bengaluru man has accumulated Rs 1.61 lakh in traffic fines for repeated violations like riding without a helmet and jumping signals. Despite mounting fines, the authorities have not seized his vehicle, sparking frustration among netizens, who question the city's traffic enforcement effectiveness.

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru man has accumulated a staggering Rs 1.61 lakh in traffic fines for repeatedly breaking road rules, including riding without a helmet and jumping traffic signals. The fines have surged in recent months, raising concerns among residents and sparking an online outcry over the inaction of the city's traffic authorities.

In 2024, the total fine on the rider was Rs 1.05 lakh. However, as of early 2025, the penalty has ballooned by an additional Rs 56,000. The fines are a result of multiple traffic violations recorded through surveillance cameras across the city. These infractions include riding without a helmet, jumping signals, and carrying a pillion passengers without a helmet.



Despite the mounting fines, the rider continues to roam Bengaluru's streets, raising questions about why the traffic police have yet to take action. The vehicle, which has become the subject of public scrutiny, was highlighted in a post by a user named Shibam on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Shibam had been tracking the vehicle’s fines and shared images of the rider and the scooter, pointing out that the fines had grown from Rs 1,05,500 last year to Rs 1,61,000.



The post included a screenshot from the Traffic Challan Payment app, showing the accumulated fines on the vehicle. In the post, Shibam questioned the Bengaluru Traffic Police’s failure to seize the vehicle despite the increasing fines. The post read, “How didn’t @blrcitytraffic seize his vehicle yet?” adding that the rider had been seen driving recklessly in the past.

In response to the growing concern, the Bengaluru Traffic Police acknowledged the issue and assured that they would take the necessary action. “Noted, we will take necessary action,” the police tweeted.

