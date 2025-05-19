IMD has issued a yellow alert for 23 Karnataka districts, including Bengaluru, predicting heavy rain, thunderstorms, and winds up to 60 kmph till May 22. BBMP and police have activated emergency measures to manage the impact.

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for 23 districts in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50–60 kmph until May 22, 2025.

The expected rainfall is attributed to a surface cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, which is driving moisture and instability into the region. Additionally, a trough line extending from Telangana to Tamil Nadu is increasing wind activity and humidity, further contributing to the unsettled weather.

Districts under yellow alert

The yellow alert has been issued for the following districts: Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Hassan, Kodagu, Belagavi, Bidar, Raichur, Yadgir, Davangere, and Chitradurga.

Precautionary measures in Bengaluru

In response to the alert, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Traffic Police have activated emergency protocols:

Emergency personnel have been deployed to manage fallen trees, blocked roads, and waterlogging.

DCP (East) Sahil Bagla has mobilised quick response teams.

DCP (North) has mapped flood-prone areas and notified BBMP for preventive action.

Zonal Commissioner R Snehal announced that water pumps will be installed in low-lying areas to prevent flooding.

Recent rainfall impact

On May 18, Bengaluru recorded its highest rainfall of the year at 104 mm in 24 hours. The downpour caused severe waterlogging in several areas, notably near Manyata Tech Park, leading to significant traffic disruptions. BBMP officials visited the site and initiated discussions for a new drainage plan to address the issue.

Early monsoon arrival expected

The IMD has indicated that a developing weather system in the South Arabian Sea may lead to an early onset of the southwest monsoon, potentially reaching Karnataka by the end of May. Many areas are also likely to witness above-average rainfall this monsoon season.

Advisory for the public

The IMD and local authorities have issued the following safety guidelines: