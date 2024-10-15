Bengaluru rains disrupt morning commute; Traffic jams worsen, IMD issues Orange alert (WATCH)

Bengaluru's heavy rainfall since early morning caused major disruptions for commuters, leading to waterlogged roads, traffic jams, and hazardous driving conditions. IMD forecasts continued rain with yellow and orange alerts for multiple districts. Residents and motorists face ongoing difficulties due to flooding.

Bengaluru city witnessed continuous heavy rainfall since early morning, causing severe disruptions for people heading to work and college. The downpour, linked to an atmospheric disturbance in the southeastern Bay of Bengal, has created rain havoc across the city, throwing traffic and daily routines into disarray.

Commuters faced major trouble due to waterlogged roads and slow-moving traffic. Key areas like Dasarahalli, 8th Mile, Hesaraghatta Main Road, and Goraguntepalya experienced heavy rainfall, while Rajajinagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, Milk Colony, and Malleswaram were not spared either. Several motorists were stuck in long traffic jams, particularly around Goraguntepalya and JC Road, which was flooded. Videos of waterlogged roads and motorists struggling through deep puddles have gone viral on social media.

The heavy rains have exacerbated the already damaged roads in the city. Potholes are now filled with water, making driving conditions even more dangerous. Motorists had no choice but to navigate through these hazardous conditions, resulting in further delays and chaos.



IMD forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the state will experience heavy rainfall for the next four days, with Bengaluru and several other districts placed on alert. The rainfall is caused by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to bring widespread rain across Karnataka.

Yellow alert: For Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Mysuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Ramanagara, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada districts on October 15 and 16.

Orange alert: IMD has issued an orange alert for Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Mandya, and Mysuru districts on October 16, as these areas are expected to receive even more intense rainfall. Bengaluru and other regions will see an orange alert on October 18.

IMD has advised residents to remain cautious as heavy rain is forecast for October 17 in coastal and south interior districts, with an orange alert issued for coastal areas on October 18.

The continuous rains have affected not just Bengaluru but also several other districts across Karnataka. Districts like Mandya, Mysuru, Kolar, Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru, and the coastal areas of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada are expected to witness significant rainfall in the coming days. Motorists and residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions.



Traffic woes continue

In Bengaluru, traffic was severely impacted due to waterlogging on key roads. Areas like JC Road were completely submerged, causing vehicles to move at a snail's pace. The rain also led to traffic jams in multiple areas, leaving commuters stranded for hours. The city, known for its pothole-ridden roads, saw several stretches filled with rainwater, creating more problems for those navigating the traffic.

Residents have expressed frustration on social media, sharing pictures and videos of the flooding and poor road conditions. With rain expected to continue for the next few days, the situation might worsen unless authorities take swift action.

