Bengaluru: Lady professor attempts suicide over alleged harassment by principal

In a distressing incident at SSM RV Degree College in Silicon City, Bengaluru, a female assistant professor, Shabana, attempted to take her own life due to alleged harassment from the college principal. The event unfolded on campus when Shabana, overwhelmed by the situation, ingested a handful of pills.

Reports indicate that before her attempt, Professor Shabana entered the principal's chamber but left shortly after. In a state of despair, she proceeded to the staff room, where she swallowed the pills. Her colleagues discovered her lying unconscious and immediately rushed her to a nearby private hospital for emergency treatment.



Hospital staff promptly notified local authorities about the incident. Officers from the Tilak Nagar police station arrived at the scene and later visited the hospital to gather initial information. The investigation is currently underway, with police reviewing CCTV footage from the college for further insights.



Professor Shabana, who served as an English professor and head of the department, has accused the principal and several staff members—identified as Avinash, Shanti Krishna, Smita, and Naresh—of persistent harassment. She stated that she felt compelled to resign and has been enduring this mistreatment for the past three months. This ongoing harassment, she explained, has severely impacted her personal life, contributing to her emotional distress.

In her statement, Shabana expressed her frustration, describing the interactions with her colleagues as resembling "black magic." As the investigation unfolds, the police have collected a medical report from the hospital, and they are now seeking a detailed account from Professor Shabana regarding her ordeal.

