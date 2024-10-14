Bengaluru cab driver commits suicide after poisoning wife and children; Case filed

In a tragic incident in Bengaluru, cab driver Avinash poisoned his wife Mamata and daughters Adhir and Annayya before committing suicide. Discovered by their landlord, the family was found dead in their rented home. Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind this heartbreaking act.

A tragic incident occurred in Bengaluru when a cab driver from Kalaburagi poisoned his wife and two young children before taking his own life. The deceased have been identified as Avinash (38), his wife Mamata (30), and their daughters Adhir (5) and Annayya (2.5).

Avinash, who had been working as a cab driver in Bengaluru, lived in a rented house owned by Narasappa in Singanayakanahalli near Rajanukunte. Early this morning, when Narasappa did not receive a response at the door, he became concerned and alerted the authorities. Upon entering the house, it was discovered that Avinash had hanged himself after killing his family.



Avinash's brother, Uday, was notified of the tragedy. When he arrived at the scene, he was horrified to find all four family members dead. It is reported that the family died the previous night, although the exact motive for this heartbreaking act remains unclear. Following the discovery, Uday promptly contacted the Rajanukunte police station.



The police responded swiftly to the scene, investigating the incident that occurred in Yeddyurappa Nagar within Singanayakanahalli, located in the Yelahanka Taluk of Bangalore City District. Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) CK Baba, who also hails from Kalaburagi, visited the site to oversee the investigation.

According to the police, Avinash had been working as a driver for Ola and Uber. The circumstances leading to the family's death are being thoroughly examined, and investigators are seeking information from relatives to shed light on this tragic event. Two cases are being investigated: one for the alleged murder of the wife and children and another for suicide.

