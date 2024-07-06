Bengaluru’s Purple Line metro to add 6 more trains from Majestic, reducing wait time to 3.5 minutes

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has introduced six new trains on the Purple Line, increasing the total to 15 trains. Starting today, trains will arrive every 3.5 minutes from Majestic Metro Station. The Green Line schedule remains unchanged. BMRCL promises improved efficiency and timeliness for Purple Line passengers with this update.

In a bid to enhance the commuting experience for metro passengers, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced the introduction of additional train services on the Purple Line. Responding to increasing passenger demand, six new trains will start operating from today.

Previously, only nine trains were running on the Purple Line. With the addition of these six trains, a total of 15 trains will now serve this route. All new services will commence from the Majestic Metro Station, ensuring a train arrives every 3.5 minutes.



While these changes aim to improve the Purple Line, the Green Line will see no alterations in its schedule.

BMRCL issued an official notification regarding this update, promising a more efficient and timely service for all Purple Line passengers.

Bengaluru's Namma Metro is set to receive a stunning makeover with bamboo decorations, reminiscent of the internationally acclaimed Terminal-2 airport. The Bamboo Society of India will spearhead the interior design project, focusing on the Purple Line's Bamboo Bazaar metro station.



This project, estimated to cost around six crores, will feature extensive use of the Bambusa Tussaud variety bamboo from Tripura. This choice of bamboo is not only visually appealing but also aligns with the project's emphasis on promoting sustainable infrastructure.

Through these efforts, Namma Metro is poised to set a new standard in metro station design, blending traditional materials with modern infrastructure. This transformation will make the metro stations attractive and unique, elevating the travel experience for daily commuters and visitors alike.

