Bengaluru police restrict entry to Nandi Hills on New Year's eve; Tight security in place

Bengaluru district administration has restricted entry to Nandi Hills on New Year’s Eve (6 pm Dec 31 to 7 am Jan 1) to maintain law and order. Police have deployed tight security across the city, focusing on major celebration hubs and ensuring public safety.

To maintain law and order during New Year celebrations, the Bengaluru district administration has restricted entry to the famous tourist destination Nandi Hills, also known as Nandigiri Dham. Tourists and the public are prohibited from visiting the hill station from 6 pm on December 31 to 7 am on January 1, 2025. The announcement was made by District Collector P.N. Ravindra, who stated that room bookings at guesthouses in Nandi Hills for December 31 have also been cancelled.

The district administration and police department have enforced stringent precautionary measures to ensure safety during the celebrations. Every year, restrictions are imposed on Nandi Hills during New Year’s Eve to prevent issues like drunk driving, road accidents, and environmental pollution. Police have been instructed to deploy security personnel around Nandi Hills to prevent untoward incidents.



Apart from Nandi Hills, restrictions have been placed on New Year celebrations in hotels, resorts, and homestays across the district. Authorities aim to avoid overcrowding, manage noise pollution, and ensure public safety during the festivities.

City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand has assured that comprehensive safety arrangements are in place across Bengaluru to protect the public, especially women and children. At a press conference, the commissioner emphasised that multiple precautionary measures have been taken to avoid any unfortunate incidents during New Year celebrations.

A high-level meeting was conducted under the Additional Police Commissioner’s leadership with officials from BBMP, Health Department, Excise Department, State Pollution Control Board, Fire Department, BESCOM, BMRCL, and other agencies to coordinate efforts.

Surveillance in these areas:



Police picketing points and security checks will be set up at major celebration hubs in Bengaluru, including:

- M.G. Road

- Brigade Road

- Residency Road

- St. Mark’s Road

- Cubbon Park

- Trinity Circle

- Koramangala

- Indiranagar 100 Feet Road

- Phoenix Mall

Additionally, tight security will be enforced around star hotels, pubs, and clubs, where large crowds are expected to gather.

The police department urges citizens to celebrate responsibly and report any suspicious activities immediately.

