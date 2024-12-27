Bengaluru Metro to run until 2 AM on New Year's eve, special tickets announced

BMRCL extends metro services on Purple and Green Lines for New Year’s Eve. Trains run every 10 minutes until 2:40 AM on January 1, 2025. MG Road station closes at 11 PM; nearby stations are operational. Special ₹50 return tickets are available.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced extended metro services on the Purple and Green Lines to accommodate the New Year’s Eve celebrations. The last train will leave from all terminal stations at 2:00 AM on January 1, 2025, while the final departure from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station (Majestic) is scheduled for 2:40 AM.

To meet the increased demand, trains will run every 10 minutes starting from 11:00 PM on December 31, 2024, until the end of the extended service period. However, MG Road Metro Station will be closed for entry and exit from 11:00 PM due to anticipated heavy crowds in the area. Passengers can board and alight at nearby Trinity and Cubbon Park Metro Stations instead.



For passengers travelling after 11:00 PM from Trinity or Cubbon Park stations, BMRCL has introduced a return journey paper ticket priced at ₹50. These tickets can be purchased in advance from any metro station starting at 8:00 AM on December 31, 2024. Commuters can also use regular QR code tickets and metro cards for their journeys.



To ensure smooth operations and prevent overcrowding, passengers heading towards Whitefield and Silk Institute are advised to board from Trinity Metro Station. Similarly, those travelling towards Challaghatta and Madavara are encouraged to use Cubbon Park Metro Station.

BMRCL has requested commuters to plan their travel and cooperate with metro staff for a safe and hassle-free experience.

