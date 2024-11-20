Rajajinagar fire: EV showroom owner flees after Bengaluru police register FIR for negligence

A fire at My EV showroom in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar on Monday evening killed 23-year-old receptionist Priya and injured three others. The blaze, caused by a faulty battery, has prompted an FIR against the showroom owner for negligence. Investigations are ongoing regarding fire safety violations.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 9:48 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 9:48 AM IST

A tragic fire broke out at an electric bike showroom in Bengaluru’s Rajajinagar on Monday evening, leaving one woman dead and three others injured. The fire, which spread rapidly inside the My EV showroom on Rajkumar Road, is believed to have been caused by a short circuit in an electric bike’s faulty battery. The incident has raised concerns over fire safety measures at electric vehicle showrooms, with investigations already underway.

The fire started around 5:30 pm, quickly engulfing the showroom and causing significant damage. Despite the best efforts of the fire department, 23-year-old Priya, a receptionist at the showroom, tragically lost her life. While the rest of the staff managed to escape, Priya was trapped inside the building, suffering severe burns. She was rushed to Victoria Hospital but later succumbed to her injuries. 

Three other individuals who were inside the showroom at the time were also injured and have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment. The police have already recorded statements from the injured as part of their ongoing investigation.

FIR against showroom owner for negligence

The incident has prompted Rajajinagar police to file an FIR against the showroom’s owner, Puneeth, for negligence. It is alleged that the fire safety measures at the showroom were insufficient, contributing to the devastating outcome. The showroom owner, however, fled the scene after the fire, and police are currently searching for him. A case has been registered under the Negligence Act, and authorities are working to locate Puneeth.

The fire, reportedly caused by an electric bike’s faulty battery, has raised serious concerns regarding the safety of electric vehicles, particularly in showrooms where multiple bikes are stored. Fire and Safety Officers (FSL) are scheduled to visit the scene for a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the blaze and whether fire safety protocols were violated.

The investigation will focus on identifying whether proper safety measures were in place to prevent such accidents. Authorities are also concerned about the possibility of further explosions due to the remaining electric bikes in the showroom.

Priya’s postmortem will be conducted at Victoria Hospital, and after the procedure, her body will be handed over to her family.

