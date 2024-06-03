Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Police detain 14 students for 'Free Palestine' protests in Frazer town; videos surface (WATCH)

    A peaceful pro-Palestine demonstration in Bengaluru's Frazer Town turned chaotic when police detained 14 students distributing pamphlets. Protesters claim police used brutal tactics, including alleged assault on a female student. After over five hours in custody, they were released but slapped with FIRs. The protesters plan to file a complaint with the Human Rights Commission.

    Bengaluru: Police detain 14 students for 'Free Palestine' protests in Frazer town; videos surface (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 3:05 PM IST

    A peaceful demonstration in solidarity with Palestine turned into chaos on Sunday evening in Bengaluru's Frazer Town as police detained 14 students who were advocating for the Palestinian cause near the Carry Fresh Supermarket on Mosque Road.

    The students and other activists gathered around 4:30 pm to distribute pamphlets and posters supporting Palestine. However, their plans were disrupted when police officers arrived and swiftly bundled them into a bus, taking them to RT Nagar and Pulakeshinagar police stations.

    According to the protesters, the police resorted to brutal tactics, with one officer allegedly assaulting a female student. Sharik Dasgupta, a volunteer with the All India Students Association (AISA), claimed that two male activists were also subjected to police violence at the station.

    The ordeal lasted for more than five hours, with the detainees finally being released around 10 pm. However, they were slapped with FIRs before their release, adding further distress to their plight.

    Sharad, an advocate who was part of the 'Bengaluru with Gaza' campaign, recounted how a group of plainclothes policemen confronted them while they were peacefully raising awareness about the Gaza situation. Despite explaining their cause, the officers used force to disperse the crowd and detained those who continued to argue.

    The participants of the awareness campaign expressed shock and dismay at the police's actions, stating that they were merely exercising their right to free speech and peaceful assembly. They also reported instances of women being forcibly removed from the scene by male officers.

    In response to the incident, the protesters intend to file a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, seeking justice for the unjust treatment they faced at the hands of the police.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2024, 3:05 PM IST
