Record-breaking rainfall in Bengaluru over past 11 years, IMD warns of heavy monsoon showers for next 3 hours

Bengaluru experienced its heaviest rainfall in 11 years with 11 cm in one day, causing severe disruptions. Flooding, fallen trees, and traffic jams ensued. Over 120 trees were uprooted, damaging vehicles and homes. The IMD forecasts continued heavy rain with strong winds for several districts and advises caution and staying indoors for safety.

The arrival of the monsoon brought a sudden and heavy downpour to Bengaluru, recording the heaviest rainfall in 11 years. The city witnessed an astounding 11 cm of rain in a single day, marking the highest monsoon rainfall since 2013.

The torrential rain began on Sunday evening and continued until late at night. As a result, many parts of the city faced severe disruptions. Rainwater flowed like a river through the streets, flooding several underpasses. Fallen trees across the city caused significant traffic problems, with a branch near Trinity station disrupting Metro services. Additionally, a bus got stuck in an underpass, and water gushed onto the Bengaluru-Mysore Express Road, creating an 8 km-long traffic jam.

In the aftermath of the storm, more than 120 trees were uprooted, causing damage to over 50 vehicles. Many houses experienced rainwater seeping in, adding to the residents' woes.

Heavy rainfall causes disruption in Bengaluru

The recent heavy rainfall in Bengaluru has led to chaos and disruption across the city. One of the major consequences has been the heavy traffic on Banashankari 2nd Phase Main Road, which has been exacerbated by a large tree blocking the road completely. The fallen tree has also caused damage to a traffic light pole, worsening the traffic situation in the area.

In addition to the traffic problems, residents have had to contend with power outages lasting up to 12 hours. The impact of the rain has extended to property damage, with reports of trees falling onto houses and vehicles. The compound walls of some houses have been broken due to falling branches, and cars parked on the streets have been damaged by the impact of fallen trees. Despite the pleas of residents, there have been delays in the response from BBMP personnel to clear the trees from the roads, exacerbating the situation further.

Residents are left dealing with the aftermath of the torrential rain, from scattered debris at nearby schools to personal property damage like that suffered by Ravi Shankar, whose Omni car was damaged by a fallen tree, the impact of the rain is evident across the city. Efforts are underway to clear the debris and restore normalcy, but the cleanup process may take some time as the city copes with the aftermath of the rain disaster.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for continued heavy rainfall over the next three hours. Areas including Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Bijapur, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Yadgiri districts are expected to experience rain accompanied by lightning, thunder, and strong winds. Wind speeds are likely to range from 30 to 40 kmph.

The IMD urges people to exercise caution during this period and to stay indoors if possible to avoid any hazards posed by the severe weather.

