    IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in Bengaluru, Hyderabad; Delhi gets heatwave alert for next 3 days, read this

    The IMD has reported an early arrival of the southwest monsoon across southern and eastern India, while Delhi faces a heatwave with possible evening thunderstorms. States like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala are experiencing heavy rains, leading to weather alerts. Meanwhile, northern regions expect milder weather conditions, and the progress of the monsoon is influenced by Cyclone Remal.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced the early onset of the southwest monsoon, bringing showers to parts of Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, and even reaching West Bengal ahead of its expected arrival. Meanwhile, Delhi is set to face a heatwave with possible evening thunderstorms in the coming days.

    Southern states hit by heavy downpour

    The monsoon made its presence felt by entering Karnataka two days earlier than predicted, leading to widespread rainfall and thunderstorms that disrupted local infrastructure, including service interruptions at Bengaluru's Trinity Metro Station. IMD has issued a yellow alert in the state, anticipating continued light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms through Thursday.

    In Andhra Pradesh, the monsoon's early arrival was marked by heavy rainfall on Sunday evening. The weather department forecasts that the monsoon will extend across the entire state within the next week, predicting above-normal rainfall for the region.

    Kerala has also experienced significant rainfall, prompting the IMD to issue various weather alerts. Districts like Ernakulam are under an orange alert, while others including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, and Wayanad are under a yellow alert due to the possibility of very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

    North and Central India experienced varied weather conditions

    In Delhi, a yellow alert has been declared for the next three days, warning of heatwave conditions during the day with potential thunderstorms and light rain by night. This brief respite from the heat is anticipated amidst an otherwise scorching period.

    Further north, regions such as Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are likely to see light rains, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the next five days due to Western Disturbances and cyclonic circulations.

    West Bengal has welcomed the monsoon in its northern parts, with the IMD predicting a continuation of the wet weather until June 6. Maharashtra is also on watch, expecting the monsoon to reach within three to four days, though Pune might see some pre-monsoon showers that will likely cool down the city's temperatures until June 7.

    A report from the TOI highlighted the impact of Cyclone Remal on the monsoon's progress. It noted that the cyclone strengthened the Bay of Bengal branch of the monsoon, accelerating its reach to northeast India, while the Arabian Sea branch saw a weakening effect. This imbalance is expected to cause a slight delay in the monsoon's arrival in south Maharashtra and potentially affect northwest India with below-normal rainfall in June.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
