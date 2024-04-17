Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ram Lalla's first Surya Tilak: PM Modi halts Assam rally, asks people to turn on mobile lights; Here's why

    The occurrence of 'Surya Tilak' on Ram Navami, arranged through a sophisticated placement of mirrors and lenses, stands as a remarkable feat of modern technology intertwined with religious devotion.

    Ram Lalla's first Surya Tilak: PM Modi halts Assam rally, asks people to turn on mobile lights; Here's why AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 1:18 PM IST

    Amidst the resonant chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (April 17) delivered a spirited address at a rally in Nalbari, Assam. During his speech, PM Modi urged attendees to illuminate their mobile phone lights, symbolising the 'Surya Tilak' ritual performed for Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

    At noon, the precise moment arrived when the Sun's rays fell directly on the forehead of Ram Lalla, marking a momentous occasion for devotees.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi plays traditional Assamese instrument during campaign; wins hearts (WATCH)

    Embracing the significance of Ram Navami, PM Modi said, "Today holds historic significance as Ram Navami, marking the awaited celebration of Lord Ram's birth anniversary. After half a millennium, Lord Ram has finally found his abode in a grand temple, and now, on this auspicious day, we commemorate his birth in Ayodhya by adorning him with the 'Surya Tilak'."

    The occurrence of 'Surya Tilak' on Ram Navami, arranged through a sophisticated arrangement of mirrors and lenses, stands as a remarkable feat of modern technology intertwined with religious devotion.

    This  marks the first Ram Navami celebration following the consecration of the Ram idol at the newly inaugurated temple on January 22, an event overseen by PM Modi himself.

    The intricate mechanism orchestrated a focused beam of sunlight, precisely illuminating Lord Ram's forehead for approximately 3 to 3.5 minutes at noon. This feat was made possible by the collaborative efforts of esteemed Indian scientists. Commissioned by the temple trust, the 'Surya Tilak' mechanism is a testament to India's scientific prowess and its harmonious integration with spiritual reverence.

    'Give us another Pakistan, we will go there': UP man's shocker sparks outrage; video goes viral (WATCH)

    While similar mechanisms exist in certain Jain temples and the Sun Temple at Konark, each with its unique engineering, the 'Surya Tilak' at Ayodhya Ram Mandir stands as a distinctive manifestation of innovation merging science with religious tradition.

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2024, 1:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi plays traditional Assamese instrument during campaign; wins hearts (WATCH) gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi plays traditional Assamese instrument during campaign; wins hearts (WATCH)

    Give us another Pakistan, we will go there': UP man's shocker sparks outrage; video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    'Give us another Pakistan, we will go there': UP man's shocker sparks outrage; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Virat Kohli is my inspiration, appreciate his never-give-up attitude UPSC topper Ananya Reddy (WATCH) snt

    'Virat Kohli is my inspiration, appreciate his never-give-up attitude': UPSC topper Ananya Reddy (WATCH)

    Kerala to get first double-decker train soon; trial run today details anr

    Kerala to get first double-decker train soon; Check details

    Ram Navami 2024: 'Surya Tilak' illuminates Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya; know science behind it (WATCH) anr

    Ram Navami 2024: 'Surya Tilak' illuminates Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya; know science behind it (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2024: KKR captain Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate against RR snt

    IPL 2024: KKR captain Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate against RR

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi plays traditional Assamese instrument during campaign; wins hearts (WATCH) gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi plays traditional Assamese instrument during campaign; wins hearts (WATCH)

    Give us another Pakistan, we will go there': UP man's shocker sparks outrage; video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    'Give us another Pakistan, we will go there': UP man's shocker sparks outrage; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Virat Kohli is my inspiration, appreciate his never-give-up attitude UPSC topper Ananya Reddy (WATCH) snt

    'Virat Kohli is my inspiration, appreciate his never-give-up attitude': UPSC topper Ananya Reddy (WATCH)

    Do you know THIS state of India does not have a railway station rkn

    Do you know THIS state of India does not have a railway station

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon