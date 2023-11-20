Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Plastic warehouse gutted; woman makes miraculous escape

    A massive fire engulfed a plastic warehouse in Bengaluru, housing children's toys and electronics. Despite a 16-hour firefighting operation involving 30 firefighters, the blaze persisted. A trapped woman was rescued by locals amidst the inferno. The fire, fueled by plastic materials, challenged efforts, involving 105 personnel and 25 vehicles. The extent of damage is yet to be evaluated.

    A fierce fire ravaged a plastic warehouse on SP Road in Bengaluru, triggering a fierce firefighting operation on Sunday. The warehouse, housing children's toys and electronic goods blazed with thick smoke and flames, mainly concentrated on its third and fourth floors.

    Despite the efforts of 30 firefighters operating from 5 fire engines, the blaze remained uncontained, engulfing the suspected plastic warehouse. The operation, which commenced late at night, endured for more than 16 hours, testing the resilience of the fire brigade personnel. The firefighting efforts involved breaking building walls and employing water to subdue the inferno.

    During the ordeal, a woman found herself trapped within the burning structure. Miraculously, she managed to navigate to an upper corridor as the fire intensified. Fortunately, locals spotted her and swiftly organized a rescue, utilising a nearby ladder. They provided assistance, ensuring her safe descent from the perilous situation.

    The plastic material, speculated to belong to Adil, continued to fuel the fire, proving challenging to extinguish. The woman trapped amidst the flames recounted her escape, expressing gratitude for the timely aid from locals.

    This incident marks another challenging episode for the fire department, deploying 105 personnel, 25 firefighting vehicles, and 80 tankers to combat the raging fire. Despite their unwavering efforts, the conflagration persisted, predominantly fueled by the flammable plastic materials stored in the godown.

    The extent of damage caused by the fire, particularly to the warehouse and its contents, remains under assessment.

