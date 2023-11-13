Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Fire burns down furniture showroom in Bengaluru on Diwali night

    A fierce fire during Diwali razed the Stanley Furniture showroom in Bengaluru. The five-storey building, housing diverse businesses, suffered extensive damage. Three guards narrowly escaped, rescued by firefighters. Suspected to start from a short circuit, the blaze affected the furniture showroom, a coaching center, and an IT company. Four fire tenders responded, and authorities are assessing the aftermath.

    Fire burns down furniture showroom in Bengaluru on Diwali night vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 13, 2023, 9:12 AM IST

    A devastating fire engulfed a furniture showroom in Bengaluru, adding to the series of fire accidents in the city. The blaze occurred on the day of the Diwali festival at the Stanley Furniture showroom situated on Horamavu Outer Ring Road. The incident unfolded around midnight, causing significant damage to the five-storey building housing three companies.

    The affected building hosted diverse businesses - the Comed Coaching Center on the second floor, while the third and fourth floors were occupied by the software company, Brakes Controls. Tragically, the furniture showroom, spanning the ground and first floors, bore the brunt of the fire and was left in ruins, suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit.

    Devastating fire engulfs houseboats on Dal Lake in Srinagar; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

    The incident could have resulted in a catastrophic loss, but initially trapped in the building, three security guards managed a narrow escape. The timely intervention of firefighters led to the safe rescue of these guards confined within the building due to the raging flames. Although the furniture showroom was devastated, the adjoining coaching centre and IT company also suffered significant damage.

    In response to the emergency, four fire tenders arrived at the location to combat the fire. The incident fell under the jurisdiction of the Ramamurthynagar police station. The authorities continue their efforts to extinguish the flames and assess the aftermath of this distressing event.

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2023, 9:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru road naming row: DK Shivakumar takes on BBMP over delayed honor for Virat Kohli vkp

    Bengaluru road naming row: DK Shivakumar takes on BBMP over delayed honor for Virat Kohli

    Karnataka: Hassan district administration revokes VVIP visits to Hasanamba Temple vkp

    Karnataka: Hassan district administration revokes VVIP visits to Hasanamba Temple

    Bengaluru: Rental rates soar in Whitefield, tops list for 2023; check details vkp

    Bengaluru: Rental rates soar in Whitefield, tops list for 2023; check details

    Youth killed in Bengaluru fair for allegedly refusing to play Kannada song; see details vkp

    Youth killed in Bengaluru fair for allegedly refusing to play Kannada song; see details

    Milestone for Karnataka: Doddaballapura-Hoskote route introduces state's first boothless toll on STRR vkp

    Milestone for Karnataka: Doddaballapura-Hoskote route introduces state's first boothless toll on STRR

    Recent Stories

    Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Communication established with trapped workers; ops continue

    Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Communication established with trapped workers; ops continue

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-743 November 13 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-743 November 13 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Diwali 2023: Arpita Khan hosts party; Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and others attend RKK

    Diwali 2023: Arpita Khan hosts party; Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and others attend

    Kerala News Live 13 November 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Aluva rape and murder case: Quantum of punishment to be pronounced tomorrow

    Govardhan Puja 2023: Instagram captions, quotes, messages to wish your loved ones RKK

    Govardhan Puja 2023: Instagram captions, quotes, messages to wish your loved ones

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon