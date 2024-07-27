Anantnag accident: 5 children among 8 dead after car plunges into gorge (WATCH)

The accident has sent shockwaves through the region, highlighting the dangers of travelling on the hilly and often treacherous roads of Jammu and Kashmir. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, and efforts are underway to determine the exact cause of the driver losing control.

A devastating accident claimed the lives of eight people, including five children on Saturday (July 27), when the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a gorge on the Simthan-Kokernag Road near Anantnag district. The tragedy occurred as the vehicle was en route from Madwah Kishtwar, and the driver lost control, leading to the fatal fall.

This tragic event follows closely on the heels of two other fatal road accidents in the Union Territory's Rajouri and Reasi districts. On July 21, a taxi carrying eight passengers veered off a hilly road near Chalan village in Rajouri, resulting in multiple fatalities. The taxi was en route to Lam from Thandikassi when the accident occurred, adding to the grim tally of road accident victims in the region.

In another heart-wrenching incident, a Mahindra Bolero carrying four family members rolled 200 feet down into a gorge at Bidda village in Reasi district. The accident, which occurred at around 3:30 pm, claimed the lives of Guddi Devi and her daughter Shobha on the spot. Devi's son, Mukesh Singh, who was driving the vehicle, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. His minor daughter was rescued and is currently undergoing treatment.

These recent accidents underscore the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures and driver awareness campaigns in the hilly regions of Jammu and Kashmir. The local authorities are being urged to take immediate action to prevent such tragedies in the future and to ensure the safety of travellers on these dangerous roads.

