Bengaluru PG murder case: Bihar woman's alleged killer caught in Madhya Pradesh; what we know so far

The man accused of brutally killing a woman from Bihar in a paying guest (PG) accommodation at Koramangala in Bengaluru on July 23 has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh. He is being brought to Bengaluru for further investigation, according to Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand. The crime was captured on CCTV footage, which surfaced on Friday, showing the gruesome details.

According to the police, the assailant, identified as Abhishek, sneaked into the PG and killed 24-year-old Kriti Kumari on the night of July 23. Commissioner Dayanand said that the investigation is being expedited. The Bengaluru Police had formed three dedicated teams to arrest the accused.

The shocking event took place on July 23, when Kriti Kumari was brutally murdered in her PG in Koramangala. The CCTV footage revealed the horrifying moments leading to her death. At 11:13 pm, Abhishek arrived at the PG where Kriti was staying. Kriti tried to escape, but Abhishek overpowered her and repeatedly stabbed her, killing her in a matter of minutes. The footage shows him stabbing Kriti in the neck, chest, and abdomen as she struggled for her life.

Despite Kriti's desperate attempts to call for help, the other young women in the PG did not intervene. As she lay in a pool of blood, reaching out for assistance, the women ignored her, focusing on their mobile phones instead. They watched in panic but did nothing to help, displaying a shocking lack of humanity.

The Koramangala police have registered a case and were actively searching for Abhishek. After committing the murder, he changed his clothes and fled the scene. It was believed that he had escaped to Bhopal.

