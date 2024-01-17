Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Why is Peenya flyover closed for traffic for next three days?

    The Peenya flyover on Tumkur Road in Bengaluru will be closed for three days for emergency repair work on the viaduct. The closure, imposed by the National Highway Authority, aims to address cable maintenance at the Peenya Meellethuve viaduct for structural integrity. Alternative routes have been provided, but significant traffic disruptions are already reported, prompting commuters to plan accordingly. The closure is scheduled until Friday at 11 am.

    Bengaluru: Why is Peenya flyover closed for traffic for next three days? vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 9:08 AM IST

    The Peenya flyover on Tumkur Road in Bengaluru is set to be closed for three days, causing significant disruptions in vehicular traffic. The closure comes as the National Highway Authority undertakes emergency repair work on the Peenya flyover viaduct, necessitating a temporary ban on vehicular movement.

    Commuters in Bengaluru are bracing for traffic woes as the Peenya Melu Bridge, a crucial link on Tumkur Road, faces a three-day closure due to emergency repair work. The National Highway Authority has initiated these repairs on the Peenya flyover, imposing a ban on vehicular traffic until Friday at 11 am.

    Bengaluru: Peenya flyover closed for traffic for 3 days starting today

    The repair work, primarily focused on cable maintenance at the Peenya Meellethuve viaduct, aims to ensure the structural integrity of the flyover. The National Highways Authority had previously conducted repairs on the same stretch, underlining the importance of regular maintenance to uphold safety standards.

    To ease the impact on commuters, the authorities have announced alternative routes during the closure period. Vehicles heading towards the city from Nelamangala can opt for the nearby National Highway-4 Road and service Road, reaching Goraguntepalya via 8th Mile, Dasarahalli, Jalahalli Cross, Peenya Police Station Junction, and SRS Junction.

    Bengaluru: Peenya flyover to undergo load testing; check traffic advisory and alternative routes

    For those travelling towards Nelamangala from CMTI Junction, the advised route is through SRS Junction, Peenya Police Station Junction, Jalahalli Cross, 8th Mile on NH Road, and Savis Road next to the flyover, eventually reaching Parle-G Toll.

    The closure has already led to significant traffic jams on Tumkur Road, with reports of congestion extending to the service road. The flyover closure background has caused a complete standstill, urging commuters to plan their routes accordingly during the repair period.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 9:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru's fashion on the move: Innovative mobile clothing truck sparks discussion online vkp

    Bengaluru’s fashion on the move: Innovative mobile clothing truck sparks discussion online

    Bengaluru: Blast at Delhi-based woman's house in Yelahanka, 5 houses damaged, 6 injured vkp

    Bengaluru: Blast at Delhi-based woman's house in Yelahanka, 5 houses damaged, 6 injured

    Use of wireless connectivity for smooth ambulance movement: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar vkp

    Use of wireless connectivity for smooth ambulance movement: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Bengaluru will face water crisis if Mekedatu project is not implemented: Former PM HD Deve Gowda vkp

    Bengaluru will face water crisis if Mekedatu project is not implemented: Former PM HD Deve Gowda

    Bengaluru: Namma metro extends service for India-Afghanistan T20 match on January 17 vkp

    Bengaluru: Namma metro extends service for India-Afghanistan T20 match on January 17

    Recent Stories

    Malayalam actors attend wedding ceremony of Suresh Gopi's daughter in Guruvayur Temple rkn

    Malayalam actors attend wedding ceremony of Suresh Gopi's daughter in Guruvayur Temple

    PM Modi offers prayers in Guruvayur Temple (WATCH)

    PM Modi offers prayers in Guruvayur Temple (WATCH)

    Mahua Moitra handed order to vacate government bungalow

    Mahua Moitra handed order to vacate government bungalow

    Kerala: CUSAT stampede occurred due to overcrowding, says police report rkn

    Kerala: CUSAT stampede occurred due to overcrowding, says police report

    Chilled Capital: Delhi wakes up to 4 degree Celsius; freezing temperature disrupts travel

    Chilled Capital: Delhi wakes up to 4 degree Celsius; freezing temperature disrupts travel

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon