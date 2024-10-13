Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Pack of stray dogs attack teenage girl in Air force campus in Jalahalli

    A teenage girl was attacked by a pack of stray dogs at the Air Force campus in Jalahalli, Bengaluru, on September 28. This incident follows a recent fatal attack on an elderly woman. Residents criticize the BBMP for inadequate action in managing stray dog populations.

    Bengaluru Pack of stray dogs attack teenage girl in Air force campus in Jalahalli vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 13, 2024, 11:30 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 13, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

    In a disturbing incident reminiscent of a recent tragedy, a teenage girl was attacked by a pack of stray dogs at the Air Force campus in Jalahalli, Bengaluru. This incident comes just weeks after an elderly woman lost her life due to a similar attack within the same premises.

    The shocking event occurred on September 28 but gained widespread attention only later when video footage surfaced on social media. The footage shows the girl being dragged by the dogs, while a boy accompanying her ran away in fear. The dogs initially attacked individually but soon coordinated in groups, resulting in a chaotic and frightening scene. Witnesses expressed their concerns about the growing menace of stray dogs, highlighting a perceived lack of action from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

    Bengaluru: BBMP considers feeding leftover hotel food to stray dogs

    Despite the BBMP's assurances and initiatives to manage stray dog populations, community members feel that their efforts have failed to address the ongoing threat. CCTV footage has provided stark evidence of the dangers posed by these animals. Residents are frustrated by the corporation's inability to ensure public safety.

    The girl was reportedly bitten on the leg and dragged approximately ten meters before a nearby resident intervened to drive the dogs away. This incident raises serious questions about the BBMP's strategies for handling the stray dog issue. 

    Bengaluru properties go digital: BBMP introduces e-Khata for A, B Khata; all you need to know

    In response to the rising number of attacks, the BBMP has proposed a plan to feed stray dogs to prevent them from becoming aggressive due to hunger. However, many residents are sceptical about this approach, questioning whether feeding the dogs will effectively mitigate the risks they pose to the community.

    The previous incident, which occurred on August 28, resulted in the tragic death of a woman at the same location. Following that attack, BBMP officials visited the area but reported that the dog responsible had not been found. Despite capturing and relocating over 100 dogs from Jalahalli, the stray dog population has continued to pose a threat, leading to fears that the situation may worsen.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chamundeshwaris blessings will always be on me says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    'Chamundeshwari's blessings will always be on me': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Althaf from Karnataka wins Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery first prize: How much will the winner really take home? dmn

    Althaf from Karnataka wins Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery first prize: How much will the winner really take home?

    Music maestro AR Rahman performs at Mysuru Yuva Dasara 2024 vkp

    Music maestro AR Rahman performs at Mysuru Yuva Dasara 2024

    Karnataka SWR announces special train services for Dasara rush vkp

    Karnataka: SWR announces special train services for Dasara rush; Read details

    Siddaramaiah will remain as our CM says Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi vkp

    'Siddaramaiah will remain as our CM': Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi

    Recent Stories

    Baba Siddique's death: Salman Khan to Sunjay Dutt, celebs at hospital RKK

    Baba Siddique's death: Salman Khan to Sunjay Dutt, celebs at hospital

    When Bollywood celebs attended Baba Siddiqui's Iftar parties RKK

    When Bollywood celebs attended Baba Siddiqui's Iftar parties

    Baba Siddique death: Accused did recce of NCP leader, lived in rented house; More details emerge anr

    Baba Siddique death: Accused did recce of NCP leader, lived in rented house; More details emerge

    Masaba Gupta Satyadeep Mishra welcome baby girl RBA

    Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra welcome baby girl; share pic saying ‘arrived on a special day’

    Ram Charan adopted an Elephant in Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha's name RKK

    Ram Charan adopted an Elephant in Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha’s name

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon