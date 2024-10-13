Bengaluru: Pack of stray dogs attack teenage girl in Air force campus in Jalahalli

A teenage girl was attacked by a pack of stray dogs at the Air Force campus in Jalahalli, Bengaluru, on September 28. This incident follows a recent fatal attack on an elderly woman. Residents criticize the BBMP for inadequate action in managing stray dog populations.

In a disturbing incident reminiscent of a recent tragedy, a teenage girl was attacked by a pack of stray dogs at the Air Force campus in Jalahalli, Bengaluru. This incident comes just weeks after an elderly woman lost her life due to a similar attack within the same premises.

The shocking event occurred on September 28 but gained widespread attention only later when video footage surfaced on social media. The footage shows the girl being dragged by the dogs, while a boy accompanying her ran away in fear. The dogs initially attacked individually but soon coordinated in groups, resulting in a chaotic and frightening scene. Witnesses expressed their concerns about the growing menace of stray dogs, highlighting a perceived lack of action from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).



Despite the BBMP's assurances and initiatives to manage stray dog populations, community members feel that their efforts have failed to address the ongoing threat. CCTV footage has provided stark evidence of the dangers posed by these animals. Residents are frustrated by the corporation's inability to ensure public safety.

The girl was reportedly bitten on the leg and dragged approximately ten meters before a nearby resident intervened to drive the dogs away. This incident raises serious questions about the BBMP's strategies for handling the stray dog issue.



In response to the rising number of attacks, the BBMP has proposed a plan to feed stray dogs to prevent them from becoming aggressive due to hunger. However, many residents are sceptical about this approach, questioning whether feeding the dogs will effectively mitigate the risks they pose to the community.

The previous incident, which occurred on August 28, resulted in the tragic death of a woman at the same location. Following that attack, BBMP officials visited the area but reported that the dog responsible had not been found. Despite capturing and relocating over 100 dogs from Jalahalli, the stray dog population has continued to pose a threat, leading to fears that the situation may worsen.

