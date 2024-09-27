Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: BBMP considers feeding leftover hotel food to stray dogs

    Bengaluru's BBMP is considering a plan to feed stray dogs using leftover food from hotels, aiming to reduce dog bites linked to hunger. Collaborating with hotel owners and the community, they plan to form an 'Animal Welfare Committee' and establish food distribution systems.

    Bengaluru BBMP considers feeding leftover hotel food to stray dogs vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 12:52 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

    The issue of stray dogs has become increasingly prominent in Bengaluru, with a rise in reported cases of dog bites on humans. In response, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is considering a plan to feed these dogs, aiming to alleviate the hunger that often leads to aggressive behaviour.

    BBMP officials have proposed a system for distributing leftover food from hotels to stray dogs. This initiative stems from expert opinions suggesting that many attacks occur when dogs are starving. By ensuring that stray dogs have enough food, the BBMP hopes to reduce the risk of such incidents.

    To implement this plan, BBMP is looking to collaborate with hotel owners and the local community to form an 'Animal Welfare Committee.' This partnership will focus on addressing the growing problem of stray dogs and the high number of bites reported to humans.

    The strategy involves discussions with hotel owners and local associations across various wards in the city. The plan is to collect unsold food from hotels and provide it to the stray dog population. Additionally, there are proposals to distribute food bowls in areas where BBMP workers are active, ensuring that dogs are fed consistently at designated locations.

    To streamline this initiative, BBMP plans to launch a web link for registration, allowing community members to get involved in this important cause. Surallar Vikas Kishore, the Special Commissioner of Animal Husbandry, shared these developments, highlighting BBMP's commitment to addressing the stray dog issue thoughtfully and compassionately.

