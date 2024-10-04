Bengaluru properties go digital: BBMP introduces e-Khata for A, B Khata; all you need to know

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched an e-Khata system to provide contactless and transparent services to its users. Through this system, citizens can obtain their property documents, both 'A Khata' and 'B Khata', in digital format.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has officially launched an e-Khata system aimed at providing citizens with contactless and transparent access to property documents. This new initiative allows residents to obtain both 'A Khata' and 'B Khata' in a digital format, significantly enhancing the ease of property management within the city.

The newly implemented BBMP e-Khata system has already undergone trial runs and is now fully operational. As part of this digitization effort, all accounts registered under BBMP transactions have been converted to electronic records. To date, over 2.1 million draft e-Khatas have been created, which can be downloaded by anyone online, at any time, according to a BBMP release.

FASTag: NPCI announces new rules to simplify UPI transactions; all you need to know

Citizens can access the draft e-Khata by visiting the following link: http://bbmpeaasthi.karnataka.gov.in. The BBMP said that both 'A Khata' and 'B Khata' properties are now available online, allowing citizens who own assets within BBMP limits to forgo visits to BBMP offices to obtain their final e-Khata. The entire process is designed to be online and contactless, ensuring maximum convenience.

To obtain the final e-Khata, citizens are required to submit specific documents online, including:

Order of Mutation or Registered Document Number - This can be obtained electronically from the Kaveri e-Property software.

Encumbrance Certificate - Users must enter the Encumbrance Certificate and its number for the property from April 1, 2004, to date, which will also be retrieved electronically via the e-Property software.

Property Tax Application Number - The 10-digit application number must be provided for verification.

Aadhaar e-KYC - The owner’s Aadhaar number must be included for identification.

BESCOM Account Number - A 10-digit account number is needed for verification of property-related utility services.

Property GPS Coordinates and Photograph - This information is required for accurate property identification.

Documents for A-Khata - Citizens can declare unavailability of certain documents, but a final e-Khata will still be issued.

SHOCKING! Agra teacher gets scam call about daughter caught in sex racket, dies of heart attack (WATCH)

Once the required information is submitted electronically, the software will verify all documents and automatically issue the final e-Khata. Citizens are only required to visit BBMP offices if the information entered is incomplete or does not match BBMP records, or if there are any objections to issuing the final e-Khata.

The BBMP stressed that the e-Khata system is highly transparent and citizen-controlled. Training videos regarding the system will be released, with the relevant links shared to assist citizens in navigating the new platform.

Latest Videos