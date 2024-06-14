Bengaluru: Namma Metro service to start at 6 am on Sunday due to UPSC preliminary exams

Namma Metro in Bengaluru will start an hour earlier at 6 am on Sunday for UPSC examinees. BMRCL prepares for driverless train trials on the Yellow Line, with electrification and signalling tests underway. The first driverless train, imported from China, aims for commercial operation by year-end after extensive safety inspections.

Namma Metro service in Bengaluru will commence one hour earlier than usual on Sunday to help facilitate smooth travel for UPSC preliminary examinees. Starting from Whitefield (Kadugodi), Challaghatta, Nagasandra, and Silk Institute stations, metro trains will now run from 6 am instead of the regular 7 am. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has encouraged passengers and exam candidates to make use of this early service.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the signalling inspection of the driverless train on the Yellow Line, set to run along Electronic City Road. This driverless train, imported from China's CRRC Corporation last February, has been undergoing various tests. The BMRCL has prioritized the signalling inspection, aiming for a trial run by September and commercial operation by the end of the year.



Electrification of the 18.82 km Yellow Line, from RV Road to Bommasandra, began at the end of last month. The 33-kilovolt power cables along the metro viaduct are currently being tested for adequacy. The signalling tests will commence by the end of June, with 45 days allocated for system tests, including those for signalling, telecommunications, and power supply systems.



As this is a new type of train, it will undergo a total of 37 different inspections. After these safety tests, the Research Designs and Standards Organization (RDSO) will conduct a driving inspection, followed by a safety inspection from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). BMRCL plans to address any identified issues before the CMRS inspection. Additionally, the second train for the Yellow Line is expected to arrive from Titagarh Rail Systems in August, which will further expedite the testing process.

Passengers and examinees are encouraged to take advantage of the early service on Sunday and stay updated on further developments regarding the new driverless train services.

